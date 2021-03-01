Edinson Cavani | FIFA World Cup Goals

A veteran of three FIFA World Cups with Uruguay. Enjoy all of Edinson Cavani’s goals for La Celeste at the global finals. #EdinsonCavani #Uruguay #Goals
32 comentarios
Can somebody tell me the name of the commentator?😅
0:57 that was actually a 1 2 between cavani and suarez🥶
The 2 goals against Portugal were so brilliant. The first with the proces…. the second with the finish.
If he hadn’t missed the quarter-final match against France, I think Uruguay would’ve definitely won the world cup.
Can't believe he plays for my club
BEST OF MAN. CAVANI 🤫😛
The first goal against Portugal is amazing, I remember watching it live
He is Sooooo much Underrated 🥺❤️
Suarez pass was absolutely beautiful tho
Wow di Maria is excellent.
Cavani+Suarez=🔥🔥⚽🥇🏅🎖️🏆 duo
Vs Costa Rica xdddddd
when he broke portuguese hearts, that was a respectful victory
Just magnificent
El matador
Cavani is the most underrated striker.
❤️GLORIA A DIOS ❤️🙏
Cavani's first and last goals are indentical
Lo mejor de lo Mejor
If only he was fit to face France 😔
0:58 Was the most epic link up for a goal that I have ever seen.
I expected him to score more goals considering he plays as a striker
Most underrated player
Big fan of cavani😍
Edison Cavani Must be one of the underrated strikers in the world.
Nice.
Cavani's best skills at the World Cup Russia 2018
Cavani Suarez
Suarez Cavani
Cavani torpedo header
Beast. Best striker of the last decade
İ am edinson Cavani fan
1:10 that wasn't a header he hit it with his nose
Big Fan Of Edinson Cavani, want to meet him once
Amazing, absolutely amazing, one of the best strikers in the last years. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻