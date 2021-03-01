Edinson Cavani | FIFA World Cup Goals

32 comentarios en Edinson Cavani | FIFA World Cup Goals



A veteran of three FIFA World Cups with Uruguay. Enjoy all of Edinson Cavani’s goals for La Celeste at the global finals. #EdinsonCavani #Uruguay #Goals

  1. Can somebody tell me the name of the commentator?😅

  2. 0:57 that was actually a 1 2 between cavani and suarez🥶

  3. The 2 goals against Portugal were so brilliant. The first with the proces…. the second with the finish.

  4. If he hadn’t missed the quarter-final match against France, I think Uruguay would’ve definitely won the world cup.

  5. Can't believe he plays for my club

  6. BEST OF MAN. CAVANI 🤫😛

  7. The first goal against Portugal is amazing, I remember watching it live

  8. He is Sooooo much Underrated 🥺❤️

  9. Suarez pass was absolutely beautiful tho

  10. Wow di Maria is excellent.

  11. Cavani+Suarez=🔥🔥⚽🥇🏅🎖️🏆 duo

  12. Vs Costa Rica xdddddd

  13. when he broke portuguese hearts, that was a respectful victory

  14. Just magnificent

  15. El matador

  16. Cavani is the most underrated striker.

  17. ❤️GLORIA A DIOS ❤️🙏

  18. Cavani's first and last goals are indentical

  19. Lo mejor de lo Mejor

  20. If only he was fit to face France 😔

  21. 0:58 Was the most epic link up for a goal that I have ever seen.

  22. I expected him to score more goals considering he plays as a striker

  23. Most underrated player
    Big fan of cavani😍

  24. Edison Cavani Must be one of the underrated strikers in the world.

  25. Nice.

  26. Cavani's best skills at the World Cup Russia 2018

  27. Cavani Suarez
    Suarez Cavani
    Cavani torpedo header

  28. Beast. Best striker of the last decade

  29. İ am edinson Cavani fan

  30. 1:10 that wasn't a header he hit it with his nose

  31. Big Fan Of Edinson Cavani, want to meet him once

  32. Amazing, absolutely amazing, one of the best strikers in the last years. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

