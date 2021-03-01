Edinson Cavani Has Got Some Insane Skills!

🔔 Turn on notifications to stay updated with new uploads!
➤➤ Edinson Cavani Welcome to Manchester United, Crazy Skills
35 comentarios
Does anyone know the name of the Previous theme song before it abruptly changed?
So underrated
The metal⚽
Hate these videos when they never complete the what happens after the pass or skill etc
Not being funny but he's like Pele and James Milner rolled into one. Cant wait to see him blitz that dijk at ScouserPool.
That is what we are not seeing from Martial, coming in midfield and help out. With the speed and skills he have.
Truly believe he'll outscore mosts attacking signings this sesson
With this he’s gonna be injured in the EPL. We don’t waste time on the ball
Most of these clips are 2-3 years old😂😂
this guy does so many nutmegs, hope he has a good couple of years left in him
i think cavani is best striker. he is crazy i love him
Cavani and ibrahimovic up front wow PSG were so lucky . In Manchester zlatan is a god and no doubt Edison will be also BUT they should have been here 10 years ago and the Premiership is more difficult than any other league.
But welcome to Manchester El Matador GGMU
Zlatan is 38 and still killing it – players these days can still reach their peak until their very late 30s to early 40s. Cavani is going to be a solid striker for a long time – his goals to appearances speaks for itself.
Nice Episode!, Come check out our episode on Edinson Cavani Transfer!
I am happy for Man U fans. Whatever shit Man U give them they also so happy…
This man KaiizoFilms be hyping me up way too much about this transfers😭😂
This guys milking United’s new signings but I’m loving the videos 😂👍🏽
Same move everytime. Goes to his right then sharp switches to the left. Predictable
ALL UTD FANS WATCHING THIS THINKING AND HOPING CAVANI WILL PLAY LIKE THIS EVERY WEEK. TRUTH IS HE'S A FINISHED PLAYER THAT HAS A TERRIBLE CONVERSION RATE. ENJOY YOU MUPPETS!!!
Keep up the great content, this got me to see Cavani from a whole new angle, damn he got tekkers still!
Welcome to United but don't create penalty scene here please
Did he play the piano already !?
Willian is on the same wage on a 3 year contract. Cavani is wonderful business.
I remember when arsenal would link themselves to Cavani right before season ticket sales started.
Title should have been Cavani had ,he's not played games for around 18 months now
He would do well with another premier league team playing against us, the other premier league in the teams ain't open like the ones shown in this video.
United fans should stick with there club an not complain over all the shit that's happened you guys really need to have more faith cz clearly 100% of united fans haven't been supportive over the last few weeks always thrashing the club so how do we expect the guys to focus wen they see all these negative commenting come on man we gotta get behind these united guys cz this season is going to be a long one but if united an there fans have faith I'm sure we could turn things around
Might be 33, passed his peak and not the fastest blah blah blah… but that ball control, awareness, sharpness and football IQ is just ridiculous.
Never noticed this side of his game before 😲
Cant wait to see him in action with Utd. Next step is to sell Pogba. He wants to play for Real Madrid, but amusingly they said they are not interested in him. Haha.
5:10 he did kante wrong lol
Is that kante 5:09
Estoy bastante ansioso por verlo jugar en M.United!
Thats insane skills, like a magician