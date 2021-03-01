Edinson Cavani joins training for the first time! | PSG v Manchester United | UEFA Champions League





Go behind the scenes at the Aon Training Complex as Edinson Cavani joined his new team-mates on the training field for the first time, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds prepare for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday!

