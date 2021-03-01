Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of PSG return | PSG v Man Utd | training session

37 comentarios en Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of PSG return | PSG v Man Utd | training session



Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of his return to Paris as United face Paris St Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The Uruguay striker was a free agent after leaving PSG in the summer, and is now ready to play for United.
HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!
——-
Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
——-
Subscribe on YouTube –
#MUFC #Cavani #ChampionsLeague

Camisetas Atletico Madrid 5 oct 2017 — Un tuitero publica su experiencia al comprar la equipación del Cádiz pero no es el único criticando el precio excesivo de las camisetas de …

37 comentarios

  1. Should Cavani play against his former team? He'd certainly be fired up! 🔥🔥🔥

    Responder

  2. Edi was straight in prepping Axel ready for Neymar and Mbappe.

    Responder

  3. Hope facundo can settle himself. Looks a bit like a loner in training

    Responder

  4. Ole Gunnar is enjoying the ball

    Responder

  5. Cavani passes are lovely here

    Responder

  6. cavani just told tuanzebe what he should expect 1 2 touches from mbapee n neymar

    Responder

  7. Cavani told axel exactly what to do to nullify mbappe and neymar

    Responder

  8. You can see at 0:53 Cavani was giving tips to Tuanzebe on how to defend against his former side 😁

    Responder

  9. Pelistri: quien carajo habla español aquí?

    Responder

  10. Pellistri exelent player !

    Responder

  11. Martial.. "Im just a beast so yous go ahead I'll stick at the back"

    Responder

  12. Cavani telling tuanzabe how to defend mbappe and neymar 👏🏼

    Responder

  13. They for sure have a team now

    Responder

  14. I wonder what language was used to communicate between Axel and Cavani..

    Responder

  15. We need a serious run of 10 wins

    Responder

  16. Pellistri looks like Cavanis little brother tagging along with his older mates.

    Responder

  17. Pogbaaaaaaaaaaaa

    Responder

  18. Rashy qnd james hehehe

    Responder

  19. Man I like our players but some of them perform bad in games like Pogba, I think he should be playing in a more offensive position or a winger. CM and CDM is not good for him. And I also feel that Lindelof can be played as RB. Idk just like Brown in the past. I'm pretty sure our players are great but they can do better in other positions.

    Responder

  20. why greenwood is not on the squad for paris

    Responder

  21. 이괄로 왕따?ㅋㅋ

    Responder

  22. Why’s Marcos Rojo still there?

    Responder

  23. 14:53

    Perfect tight control.

    Responder

  24. Cavani is good vibes.

    Responder

  25. Where is our captain magquire and lord lingard 😢

    Responder

  26. Look at ole’s eyes when they zoom in on him 🤔🤔

    Responder

  27. 4:46 LOOOL Ole’s face 😂

    Responder

  28. Get ready psg your going to have trouble

    Responder

  29. gonna be a weird one to watch cavani vs navas

    Responder

  30. Someone help Pellistri make some friends lmao

    Responder

  31. van de beek is so slick

    Responder

  32. What about Marco's Marco's rojo

    Responder

  33. I can't wait to see cavani starting 2morrow the match

    Responder

  34. Giving Axel some info on PSG?

    Responder

  35. Cavani, genio top !

    Responder

  36. Starting eleven man utd
    1. de gea
    2. Lindelof
    3.maguire
    4.mc tominay
    5.telles
    6.van de beek
    7. Bruno fernandes
    8.matic
    9.mata
    10 rashfood
    11.cavani
    Sub
    Dean henderson
    Bailly
    Shaw
    Bisakka
    Martial
    James
    Grenwood
    Rojo
    Pogba

    Responder

  37. Any interesting training video besides this basic stuff?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *