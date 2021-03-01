Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of PSG return | PSG v Man Utd | training session

Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of his return to Paris as United face Paris St Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The Uruguay striker was a free agent after leaving PSG in the summer, and is now ready to play for United.
Should Cavani play against his former team? He'd certainly be fired up! 🔥🔥🔥
Edi was straight in prepping Axel ready for Neymar and Mbappe.
Hope facundo can settle himself. Looks a bit like a loner in training
Ole Gunnar is enjoying the ball
Cavani passes are lovely here
cavani just told tuanzebe what he should expect 1 2 touches from mbapee n neymar
Cavani told axel exactly what to do to nullify mbappe and neymar
You can see at 0:53 Cavani was giving tips to Tuanzebe on how to defend against his former side 😁
Pelistri: quien carajo habla español aquí?
Pellistri exelent player !
Martial.. "Im just a beast so yous go ahead I'll stick at the back"
Cavani telling tuanzabe how to defend mbappe and neymar 👏🏼
They for sure have a team now
I wonder what language was used to communicate between Axel and Cavani..
We need a serious run of 10 wins
Pellistri looks like Cavanis little brother tagging along with his older mates.
Pogbaaaaaaaaaaaa
Rashy qnd james hehehe
Man I like our players but some of them perform bad in games like Pogba, I think he should be playing in a more offensive position or a winger. CM and CDM is not good for him. And I also feel that Lindelof can be played as RB. Idk just like Brown in the past. I'm pretty sure our players are great but they can do better in other positions.
why greenwood is not on the squad for paris
이괄로 왕따?ㅋㅋ
Why’s Marcos Rojo still there?
14:53
Perfect tight control.
Cavani is good vibes.
Where is our captain magquire and lord lingard 😢
Look at ole’s eyes when they zoom in on him 🤔🤔
4:46 LOOOL Ole’s face 😂
Get ready psg your going to have trouble
gonna be a weird one to watch cavani vs navas
Someone help Pellistri make some friends lmao
van de beek is so slick
What about Marco's Marco's rojo
I can't wait to see cavani starting 2morrow the match
Giving Axel some info on PSG?
Cavani, genio top !
Starting eleven man utd
1. de gea
2. Lindelof
3.maguire
4.mc tominay
5.telles
6.van de beek
7. Bruno fernandes
8.matic
9.mata
10 rashfood
11.cavani
Sub
Dean henderson
Bailly
Shaw
Bisakka
Martial
James
Grenwood
Rojo
Pogba
Any interesting training video besides this basic stuff?