Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of PSG return | PSG v Man Utd | training session





Edinson Cavani trains with Manchester United ahead of his return to Paris as United face Paris St Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The Uruguay striker was a free agent after leaving PSG in the summer, and is now ready to play for United.

HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

——-

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

——-

Subscribe on YouTube –

#MUFC #Cavani #ChampionsLeague



Camisetas Atletico Madrid 5 oct 2017 — Un tuitero publica su experiencia al comprar la equipación del Cádiz pero no es el único criticando el precio excesivo de las camisetas de …