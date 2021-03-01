Gary Neville gives his honest opinion on Edinson Cavani joining Manchester United

SUBSCRIBE ►
Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gave his honest opinion of the club’s reported move to sign Edinson Cavani, comparing it to how he felt around the signings of Radamel Falcao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
34 comentarios
He is trash
Hey from the future gary, dont worry hes doing allright
Gary Neville, eat your words on Cavani! Assit for Bruno Fernadez and 2 goals himself to rescue United agains Southamptom! You pompous idiot!
Yeahh…He's proven his worth now. Hope he scores more
Cavani is a replacement for Ighalo when the latter's contract expires in January. Nothing more. United still needs to find a younger natural central striker.
He’s going to score at least 20 goals in his only season here
Woodward ball carrier …
Manutd will sign Messi when he turns 36, Sancho and Haaland when they turn 33 and also give them 5 year contract with very high wages and consider it successful transfer business. Then they will talk about how 36 year old Messi is a great addition to the team and how he will be an inspiration for the younger players. Manutd have become joke of a club. That is the reality
Waste of a wage imo
Lol man utd use attract good players now it's a team were you go to retire
6-1 later……… Yh Bailly matched Kane really well Gary……NOT
Get gary in as manager
Look the pattern, MLS standard.. reformed players. Owners
United don’t need strikers, they desperately need defenders with speed and solidity. They also require another creative, attacking midfielder who can play alongside Fernandes.
Should've signed him before he went to PSG. SMH
Cavani might be older, but he might be just what United needs. Look at what Zlatan has done in Milan. When he is in the pitch everyone is confident and, being a young team just as United, they see a leader in him, and he's 38! He can defintely be a mentor for his teammates
Desperate signings because no one wants to play for Utd anymore and their time as being a “big club” is well and truly over!!
'Bailly will match Harry Kane' famous last words 😂
Thought they would push on and get closer to city.
Going for second then.
Imagine if this question was asked after the match 😂
Everyone seems to forget Erik Lamela's Oscar nominated performance
World biggest panic buy
Bailly and smalling would had done better job …..maguire is not as good as he was in Leicester….he is making other player looks worst…and pls let pogba go ….he is quality player but his work rate united is not good enough….
Bailly is only decent cb United have he not afraid to tackle I'm a united fan I think De gea has lost his way Last 2 years. Maguire is so overrated lindelof is not good enough for United as first choice centre back don't get excited man United half of players are there for the money it a business now not like a sport.
Could have gone for cavani years ago when he was in his prime, before he joined psg, so I highly doubt he's what United needs
Utd are done. This is the kind of move that middlesborough used to pull off in the nineties. Until they get rid of woodward. Utd are done.
love that song
Short and sweet. Cavani is too old at 33. Knee jury United again. If they don't watch out they will end up like City 15 years ago. Just noisy neighbours.
Panic buy
How the mighty have fallen.
Why was you dissapointed when they signed me? Im mutch better than Gary ever was
Why would it be anything but honest.?..dear god you get paid to write a headline like that
Yeah United need to be sorted out in the boardroom one hundred percent the next to leave United needs to be Woodward he couldn't run a bath let alone a top English football club
lol he's good but he's soooooo old….lmao YNWA!!!