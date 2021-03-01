Gary Neville gives his honest opinion on Edinson Cavani joining Manchester United





Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gave his honest opinion of the club’s reported move to sign Edinson Cavani, comparing it to how he felt around the signings of Radamel Falcao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

