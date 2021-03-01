Here's Why Man United Signed Edinson Cavani!

Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez is a Uruguayan professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Uruguay national team and is currently a free agent since June 2020. He last played for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.
Full name: Edinson Roberto Cavani
Date of birth: 14 February 1987 (age 33)
Place of birth: Salto, Uruguay
Height: 1.84 m (6 ft 0 in)
Playing position: Striker
VIDEO INFO:
Produced by: Kamanie Thompson
Software used: Sony Vegas Pro
I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law.
«Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.»
29 comentarios
Don’t forget to like the video 👍
Brilliant assists to a team with no finisher.
Why Manchester United signed Edison Cavani -. Shows this video.
Actuality y they singed him – We were at the deadline day of transfer market and we couldn't make any promising transfers and then we found Edison as a free agent and realise that he had a great history as a player and his old club didn't want him, So we took him.
We didn't spend much money and also signed a legendary player and surprised the fans.
Ha!. Everybody's happy now.
song name?
He was so close to sign for Benfica, sadly money was an issue. It would have been an quality signing for the team, lot’s of experience, quality, and he could also be a teacher for the rest of the team. Let’s hope he can leave his mark in the prem as he did in the other leagues he played.
But then they only bought him as he’s cheap
Telles crossing with cavani heading ability will be 🔥
Reads the game well. Sees players’ movement and keeps the momentum by playing into the space. I like him
I like him even in video game
1. Song ?
Music ?
He is no Zlatan.. Thats for sure.. Hope it works out.. And that he is not another Sanchez..
Name of the beat song plz
Well yeah but we need him to score which he can do so you should show some goals cause we have Bruno as a mid we need a proper striker like him
We signed him because we are so fucking desperate its unbelivable. Nice player though but a bit to old imo
"We can see he is not a Mourinho type player at all. He is so young fast
and talented exciting player for the future of the United team. Maybe
ten years at the top level at least. A typical Man United type player
rather than Mourinho who only signs old players"
I prefer the Cavani when he was at Napoli
I want him to score a hat trick first game so it shuts everyone up, and the fake United fans will be saying how great he is, after talking shit..
LUL his shit
Cavani is good, so are the other players. The club is the problem.
These aren’t the reason they signed them they panic bought him
Psg record topscorer ❤️
We’re gonna be so deadly from corners and set pieces because of cavani’s heading ability
…because they had nothing to appease the fans with and it was a panic buy. 😂😂
Better striker than Martial. Martial on the left and Rashford on the right.
The reason for signing him is v simple = free agent
Ole: Come sign for the the reds.
Cavani: show me the money.
And the good reason man united like every free transfer player… Same goes like zlatan… Hahaha..
#Glazerout