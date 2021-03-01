Should Cavani Be Starting at Manchester United?
Edinson Cavani has come to life at Manchester United. His performances have been sharp and his telling contributions have changed his squad status; an ageing forward who was previously a back-up now suddenly looks un-droppable.
Blair Newman explains
26 comentarios
Rashford an intelligent runner… ahem
All Napoli and PSG fans knew he would be excellent for United, we always knew
Not exactly doing the business for us tho and inhibits Bruno’s style of play
Yes not even seen the video yet
Starting or not, manu will never win the league with ole as manager lol
Cavani's contract should be extended at Man United!!!
Martial falls at the slightest touch and always loses the ball easily
I love your content.. But admit it.. That drawing doesn't look like cavanu at all!!
He's got that typical Uruguayan spirit and fight… 2 defenders with this attitude would be amazing
Benfica fans don't like this video
Yes
What is up with Bruno's face?
Cavani looks like the guy who sing "somebody i used to know"
I like solskjaer don't get me wrong…but Sarri is the man who could transform man u. old traffords dimensions are conducive to his system. Stamford bridge is too short and possibly too narrow for his method to gain the traction it needs to function.
he 100% should be starting. put it this way, fifa gave martial a compliment giving him low low work rates and not low 0
Dear Tifo Can you guys please get the tifo basketball channel running up again please I am a nba fan
Edi just ended the No. 7 curse at Manchester United.
I think he is Oles first choice number 9, he just needs game management due to age and a few injuries in the recent past
We're gonna find that greenwoods game goes up a notch as he learns from playing with Cavani. He'll be our next big cf
Top notch illustrator you guys have right here..
This is why United desperately need a riggt winger who can stretch the opposition the problem with martial and Rashford and Mason is they all come central
Sure he can play… He is too old to play full games… as you can see he always seem to leave 20-30 minutes before the game or he goes in 20 30 minutes before the game is over. But they gave away Lukaku Tramandous Target Man to get Cavani that is just older and slower and not as strong… It was really dumb move to give away Lukaku and get Cavani….
Whatever argument you make will be denigrated by the Mancs, possibly the most deluded fans in the world. They've resorted to calling Scott McTominay, the wholesale Darren Fletcher, 'McSauce'. Some of them even still believe Harry Maguire is a footballer.
Cavani to Man UTD now is how Zlatan was to UTD when he joined for a season.
Greenwood-Cavani-Rashford at the moment should be our front 3
Cavani’s easter island stone face just doesn’t look right w/ Tito’s art style haha. On a serious note, great analysis. Learned a lil about Martial, i guess he does combine moreso than dribble nowadays.