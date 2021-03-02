🔴Cavani's 1st Day at Man Utd!🔴 (Transfer Announcement Parody First Day)

Become a 442oons Member to unlock exclusive bonus cartoons, Q&As, behind the scenes and more.
THIS IS A PARODY. ALL CHARACTERS ARE FICTIONAL CARICATURES
442oons was created by me… Dean Stobbart! I do the voices/scripts/ideas/directing/editing/characters blah blah blah … and now I've got four animators doing all the hard work, the animation… (which is why the animation looks better)
Bravo Mike Myler, James Williams, Lauren Bagstaff and Karl Hargreaves (Karl does the art these days too).
Thanks for watching! Adios!
He chose the number 7…
1:23 Dean Is a confirmed Man Utd Fan, Ladies and gentlemen
What is the name of this music in the background?
Ummmmmmm 442oons was there at 1 min and 23 sec
Cavani has been very good for Manchester United so far
Just realised Romero’s number in thus is 20
1:08 does anyone see a real treble around here
Meanwhile:"Bruno just snatched a picture of ole on maguiare'
0
well that one backfired
I couldnt understand why a lady threw her sandal at solksjaer ?
777777777777:777777777777777$
I now realized that Goldbridge is on 1:23 😂😂
Bruno wants to be captain so badly
Who's here when Cavani is actually doing good
TFF
1:22 too accurate, mate… 😂
Harry gets beat up by brunoooooo, bruh
Lol
Man utd 2nd
Man city 1st
WHO IS HERE AFTER 9-0
Everyone: Ole & Glazers out
Bruno Fernandes: Maguire out
1:27 what the fuck. Look what Dean's wearing
This video is absolutely world class, even Martin Tyler couldn't commentate on this one
Why do you use the same song for every new signing?
How it’s going “ had me dead 😂😂😂 1:00
Who’s here after we smoked Liverpool
Who is here after he is the best striker in the premier league?
Poor Meguire getting Beaten by Bruno
nice
Why is Fernandez beating the shit out of Maguire
At 0:25, if you listen closely, you can hear the bleating of a goat.
Who's here after he turned out to be a good number 7.