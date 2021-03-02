Edinson Cavani: Gary Neville Rates Transfer





Edinson Cavani is on the verge of signing for Manchester United. Gary Neville spoke to Webby & O’Neill about the Uruguayan’s transfer during a Q&A for guests at Hotel Football on Sunday 4th October 2020 before the game with Tottenham. Let us know what you think about this transfer for Man Utd in the comments below. At 33 we hope he can still provide the goals he was doing for Napoli and PSG over the years. Will he be a great person for our young forwards in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to have around?

