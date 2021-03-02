Edinson Cavani: Gary Neville Rates Transfer

Edinson Cavani is on the verge of signing for Manchester United. Gary Neville spoke to Webby & O’Neill about the Uruguayan’s transfer during a Q&A for guests at Hotel Football on Sunday 4th October 2020 before the game with Tottenham. Let us know what you think about this transfer for Man Utd in the comments below. At 33 we hope he can still provide the goals he was doing for Napoli and PSG over the years. Will he be a great person for our young forwards in Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to have around?
Subscribe to Webby & O’Neill for more videos:
Webby & O’Neill have been there and seen it all as Manchester United fans from winning the European Cup to relegation in the 1970’s. They’ve travelled the world following Man United for over 90 years combined and bring all that experience to their videos. Discussing all things relevant to Man Utd and the Premier League, Webby & O’Neill’s channel is the best place on YouTube to talk about England’s greatest football club.
Follow us on Instagram:
Follow us on Twitter:
#Cavani #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague
Camisetas Valladolid 360 ideas de Camisetas futbol – Pinterest
20 comentarios
Thanks to Gary Neville for sharing his views on Manchester United's rumoured new striker Edinson Cavani
Let us know what you think about the Uruguayan forward in the comments below…
Gary Neville spoke to guests at Hotel Football during a Q&A on 4.10.20
Like Teddy Sheringham,Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robin Van Persie and Dimitar Berbatov who brought in by Man United has bring success eventhough not for long-term, I believe Cavani is the same but at the same time United also produce quality youngster player from the academy squad like Rashford,Greenwood, Mc Tominay and many others.
What a player for Rashford
and Greenwood to learn from
Y’all were crying for “A Harry Keane type striker” Ole has just gone and got a free version of Harry Keane in Edison Cavani
People are questioning canavnis signing forgetting that we have a young squad and need senior players… Gary neveille was saying it all last season that when the class of 92 were coming thru there were older leaders on that team that led the team, the only reason it looks desperate is cause we didn’t get sancho… if we had got Sancho and brung in cavani and a defender we’d be talking expecting Utd to finish second. I think Cavani well prove to be a good signing regardless, it’s making me laugh the fact people think he’ll be back up if anything he’ll have martial playing wide. Let’s not forget Jamie Vardy is 33 still banging them in
Cavani… Backup? haha dont make me laugh. hes the best.
What is Garys problem with me? I made a huge impact and got us to finish second with a poorly squad..
basically utd no longer attract the top players just retirees.
Glazers and their puppet Ed Woodward don't want to spend their money signing players. Finishing top 4 is the best possibility for them – maximum profit for minimum spend. Man United are finished if the parasites are allowed to stay.
Ibra had incredible stats for us and we dropped massively after he left he wasn't a panic buy
Panic buys like di Maria and falcao and zlatan I could go on and on far from the days of signing an Eric contana type striker
Ibra was not last minute at all!!! He was clearly planned for and Jose wanted him. Cavani is a clear PANIC BUY!!!
They'd be better off bringing back Rooney or even Teddy sheringham. That's how bad its got.
All they get are veterans players when they're not on there prime only besides paul pogba.cavani good but think his starting to go👇 . And wood should be sack immediately need a good defense and another attacker thats great not good.
Get the fucking Glazers out lads come on everyone start posting and sharing!!!!
South American dont do well in MU generally.
Cavan will be another falcao for sure. Maybe just him coming in will put a rocket up martials arse and stop him being lazy and wasteful
Smells like a woodward signing your mate 🤣
Not alot people will agree but owens goal against city was worth every penny for me Hughes face 😂😂😂😂😂
Henrik Laarson, Van Persie too… These are players who came and gave us memorable moments.