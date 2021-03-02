Edinson Cavani – Welcome To Manchester United – 2020ᴴᴰ

✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖✖
Subscribe to my second Channel
Subscribe for more , Great content!
Songs
(FREE, NO TAGS) Drake Type Beat «STARBOY» – DeDeusWtf
#Cavani
Camisetas Brasil 8 abr 2020 — Lo hace con un peculiar uniforme: cada ma?ana se enfunda una camiseta de un equipo de fútbol. Herrera le dedica el primer mensaje del día al …
34 comentarios
Top killer 💣💥🗯🗯🗯🗯👍👏👏
Another south American got spoiled at united
"We can see he is not a Mourinho type player at all. He is so young fast
and talented exciting player for the future of the United team. Maybe
ten years at the top level at least. A typical Man United type player
rather than Mourinho who only signs old players"
The power in his shots in some of the goals is crazy💥💣
Great deal for Man UTD, you will see.
But why did they have to give him the cursed number 7!! 😭😭😭
If Telles, Bruno, and Donny keep feed him the ball I think he will score lot of goals for Man Utd. I didn't put high expectations on him after saw Falcao flopped at Man Utd.
What's name of this track?
Man united sign another shitlord player…
I don’t understand why people don’t like him joining he’s far far far better than Ighalo I’m more disappointed he’s still at the club
If tuchel would line up my brotha edinson psg would’ve win the champions league
Oh yes he can score penalty
Seharusnya juventus mendatangkan #edinson cavani no alvaro morata karena cavani pasti akan lebih tajam ketimbang morata,and no punggung cavani to MU seharusnya #9 no #7 jarena punggung 9 terlihat cocoknya untuk striker
just another lord
He came from uruguay,
He made the scousers cry.
What if? :0
The good thing is that greenwood will be benefitted coz of him
Cavani 🤩🤘
Free signing, not complaining. Sure he can do a better job than Martial at ST holding the ball up
He plays like Van Nistelrooy
I can imagine Bruno feeding him proper crosses and with Telles also coming in. We missed a striker who could head properly and is physical after Ibra, so good signing lets see🤞
Uruguayan Giroud
LOS COMENTARIOS EN INGLÈS ME CHUPA UN HUEVO, CAVANI Y 10 MAS. A VER SI LO AYUDAN A HACER GOLES CUADRO DE MIERDA ESE
Buruno,Beek and scot are going to feed him with a ball.
That beat 🔥🔥🔥🔥
1:42
kylian and edinson moving in sync
Hands down, one of the most complete and one of the best Centre Forwards in the last 10 years. Is there anything he can't do as a Centre Forward? Heading, shooting, volleys, hold up play, chance creation, dribbling, work rate, freekicks, penalties – he's got it all, except for age. Hope he can do a Zlatan at United.
the first time i saw him i thought he was a center back. he has that physique of a big center back
he looks so red indian to me. he could play The role of Tarzan easily
We finally get rid of Alexis Sanchez………..and along comes another one.
Should have signed SUAREZ instead..
Bro at Napoli he was a different type of beast
1:14 can take penalties all we need 😂
Cavani scoring a hatrick is meaningless if Maguire makes the team concede 6 goals
Lets be honest we all wanted Sancho but since the deal wasn't going to happen i'm glad we at least got an upgrade on Ighalo. Always been a fan of Cavani and wanted to see him in the premier league. Not at his best but on a free transfer worth a shot i say.