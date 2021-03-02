Edinson Cavani – Welcome To Manchester United – 2020ᴴᴰ

34 comentarios en Edinson Cavani – Welcome To Manchester United – 2020ᴴᴰ



Songs

(FREE, NO TAGS) Drake Type Beat «STARBOY» – DeDeusWtf

#Cavani

34 comentarios

  1. Top killer 💣💥🗯🗯🗯🗯👍👏👏

  2. Another south American got spoiled at united

  3. "We can see he is not a Mourinho type player at all. He is so young fast
    and talented exciting player for the future of the United team. Maybe
    ten years at the top level at least. A typical Man United type player
    rather than Mourinho who only signs old players"

  4. The power in his shots in some of the goals is crazy💥💣

  5. Great deal for Man UTD, you will see.

  6. But why did they have to give him the cursed number 7!! 😭😭😭

  7. If Telles, Bruno, and Donny keep feed him the ball I think he will score lot of goals for Man Utd. I didn't put high expectations on him after saw Falcao flopped at Man Utd.

  8. What's name of this track?

  9. Man united sign another shitlord player…

  10. I don’t understand why people don’t like him joining he’s far far far better than Ighalo I’m more disappointed he’s still at the club

  11. If tuchel would line up my brotha edinson psg would’ve win the champions league

  12. Oh yes he can score penalty

  13. Seharusnya juventus mendatangkan #edinson cavani no alvaro morata karena cavani pasti akan lebih tajam ketimbang morata,and no punggung cavani to MU seharusnya #9 no #7 jarena punggung 9 terlihat cocoknya untuk striker

  14. just another lord

  15. He came from uruguay,
    He made the scousers cry.
    What if? :0

  16. The good thing is that greenwood will be benefitted coz of him

  17. Cavani 🤩🤘

  18. Free signing, not complaining. Sure he can do a better job than Martial at ST holding the ball up

  19. He plays like Van Nistelrooy

  20. I can imagine Bruno feeding him proper crosses and with Telles also coming in. We missed a striker who could head properly and is physical after Ibra, so good signing lets see🤞

  21. Uruguayan Giroud

  22. LOS COMENTARIOS EN INGLÈS ME CHUPA UN HUEVO, CAVANI Y 10 MAS. A VER SI LO AYUDAN A HACER GOLES CUADRO DE MIERDA ESE

  23. Buruno,Beek and scot are going to feed him with a ball.

  24. That beat 🔥🔥🔥🔥

  25. 1:42

    kylian and edinson moving in sync

  26. Hands down, one of the most complete and one of the best Centre Forwards in the last 10 years. Is there anything he can't do as a Centre Forward? Heading, shooting, volleys, hold up play, chance creation, dribbling, work rate, freekicks, penalties – he's got it all, except for age. Hope he can do a Zlatan at United.

  27. the first time i saw him i thought he was a center back. he has that physique of a big center back

  28. he looks so red indian to me. he could play The role of Tarzan easily

  29. We finally get rid of Alexis Sanchez………..and along comes another one.

  30. Should have signed SUAREZ instead..

  31. Bro at Napoli he was a different type of beast

  32. 1:14 can take penalties all we need 😂

  33. Cavani scoring a hatrick is meaningless if Maguire makes the team concede 6 goals

  34. Lets be honest we all wanted Sancho but since the deal wasn't going to happen i'm glad we at least got an upgrade on Ighalo. Always been a fan of Cavani and wanted to see him in the premier league. Not at his best but on a free transfer worth a shot i say.

