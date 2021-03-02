Have You Seen Edinson Cavani Passing!?

🔔 Turn on notifications to stay updated with new uploads!
➤➤ Edinson Cavani Welcome to Manchester United, Passing Skills
48 comentarios
Like the video and subscribe 👊
Like this if you think he is underrated
His passes are unbelievable
FUCK NEYMAR
Martial, James, Rashford and Greenwood could learn alot from this man. Welcome to United. Hope he gets more than a few goals.
4:31 yo wtf happened here
One of the Most UnSelfish but Most Valuable Passer in the Game! ⚽️♥️🍎🕯
Well the 2nd best assist maker in the past decade after messi failed at united and someone thinks cavani got a chance. lmao
He'll be a Crucial addition in the Manchester United squad. Stay positive. He has got the Quality
Some might say he's too technical and less physical. I hope he can still be a good player in MU.
falcao pt2
idk, I just a little bit worried about who'll receive that key pass…but not for greenwood
That pass to Suarez in was the most intelligent 1:48
No I haven't and I dont want to
Average.
Want to see the pogba -bruno link up with cavani…💥
To me this video showed me how bad PSG are at finishing
Eric Cantona 7
Edinson Cavani 7
EC7 same success at Man United .I hope good Luck 4 Cavani
Make him the captain of Utd not Maguire.
All mixed happy he joined man United
But in FIFA21, his passing and dribble are terrible
He’s provides a lot for Mbappe and Neymar no wonder why he didn’t like Neymar taking pens
E-cavani Shouldn't lose his passing accuracy and goalscoring form now that's in man united though he is old but I will appreciate if he keeps fit
Your body can become slow or weak as you grow older but your passing is always there
Let him settle in and get minutes on his name before you all start talking sheesh !!! Still on of the world best strikers out there !!!
Typical South American
Amazing passing, but no one will convert those in United!
~ A disheartened United Fan
He'll be well suited to retirement home fc aka banchester united
The sad thing is there won't be anyone to put those balls in the net most of the time…
Am i watching xavi right now
United fans getting gassed that a 200k a week footballer can pass a ball
Sad that all those beautiful passes from him only to see crappy finishing at the end from his team mates
Have u seen cavani at M.united?
I just hope that MU players can adapt to him
Anyone know what the tracks called? please
Mbappe was absolutely fed with assistance by Cavani wow! I bet he misses his assists … Martial and Rashford and even Greenwood will fill their boots with this guy on the pitch … Brilliant. So underrated
Cavani not selfish
https://youtu.be/_WO_Yvx9bbE
Bikash Yumnum : Wonder kid indian football
Yes he is a good footballer but he is 33years old now
Cavani milking Neymar and Mbappe the whole time😀😁
No use bcoz MU players finishing is shitt.
Cavani made it so simple in playing assist and passes, his contributions and reading of games are explicitly correct of a prof, without a shadow of doubt, certainly an advantage to any team he play for. I hv never doubt Cavani's skill set and look forward playing his games in EPL, hopefully proof many doubters wrong.
Pass 99
next falcao..ahahahahha
The Cavani of 5yrs ago is not the one man u have now….He will not help man u to win any title
What a track
I'm so glad United bought him
Delusional,,, he's 34 old and past it coming into the prem from a farmers league. Welcome IGHALO & CAVANI to The United Retirement Care Home . The futures bright.