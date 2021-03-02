Have You Seen Edinson Cavani Passing!?

48 comentarios en Have You Seen Edinson Cavani Passing!?



  1. Like the video and subscribe 👊

  2. Like this if you think he is underrated

  3. His passes are unbelievable

  4. FUCK NEYMAR

  5. Martial, James, Rashford and Greenwood could learn alot from this man. Welcome to United. Hope he gets more than a few goals.

  6. 4:31 yo wtf happened here

  7. One of the Most UnSelfish but Most Valuable Passer in the Game! ⚽️♥️🍎🕯

  8. Well the 2nd best assist maker in the past decade after messi failed at united and someone thinks cavani got a chance. lmao

  9. He'll be a Crucial addition in the Manchester United squad. Stay positive. He has got the Quality

  10. Some might say he's too technical and less physical. I hope he can still be a good player in MU.

  11. falcao pt2

  12. idk, I just a little bit worried about who'll receive that key pass…but not for greenwood

  13. That pass to Suarez in was the most intelligent 1:48

  14. No I haven't and I dont want to

  15. Average.

  16. Want to see the pogba -bruno link up with cavani…💥

  17. To me this video showed me how bad PSG are at finishing

  18. Eric Cantona 7
    Edinson Cavani 7

    EC7 same success at Man United .I hope good Luck 4 Cavani

  19. Make him the captain of Utd not Maguire.

  20. All mixed happy he joined man United

  21. But in FIFA21, his passing and dribble are terrible

  22. He’s provides a lot for Mbappe and Neymar no wonder why he didn’t like Neymar taking pens

  23. E-cavani Shouldn't lose his passing accuracy and goalscoring form now that's in man united though he is old but I will appreciate if he keeps fit

  24. Your body can become slow or weak as you grow older but your passing is always there

  25. Let him settle in and get minutes on his name before you all start talking sheesh !!! Still on of the world best strikers out there !!!

  26. Typical South American

  27. Amazing passing, but no one will convert those in United!

    ~ A disheartened United Fan

  28. He'll be well suited to retirement home fc aka banchester united

  29. The sad thing is there won't be anyone to put those balls in the net most of the time…

  30. Am i watching xavi right now

  31. United fans getting gassed that a 200k a week footballer can pass a ball

  32. Sad that all those beautiful passes from him only to see crappy finishing at the end from his team mates

  33. Have u seen cavani at M.united?

  34. I just hope that MU players can adapt to him

  35. Anyone know what the tracks called? please

  36. Mbappe was absolutely fed with assistance by Cavani wow! I bet he misses his assists … Martial and Rashford and even Greenwood will fill their boots with this guy on the pitch … Brilliant. So underrated

  37. Cavani not selfish

  38. https://youtu.be/_WO_Yvx9bbE

    Bikash Yumnum : Wonder kid indian football

  39. Yes he is a good footballer but he is 33years old now

  40. Cavani milking Neymar and Mbappe the whole time😀😁

  41. No use bcoz MU players finishing is shitt.

  42. Cavani made it so simple in playing assist and passes, his contributions and reading of games are explicitly correct of a prof, without a shadow of doubt, certainly an advantage to any team he play for. I hv never doubt Cavani's skill set and look forward playing his games in EPL, hopefully proof many doubters wrong.

  43. Pass 99

  44. next falcao..ahahahahha

  45. The Cavani of 5yrs ago is not the one man u have now….He will not help man u to win any title

  46. What a track

  47. I'm so glad United bought him

  48. Delusional,,, he's 34 old and past it coming into the prem from a farmers league. Welcome IGHALO & CAVANI to The United Retirement Care Home . The futures bright.

