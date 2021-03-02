Neymar Jr vs Cavani fight about penalty HD

40 comentarios en Neymar Jr vs Cavani fight about penalty HD



Neymar Jr vs Cavani fight about penalty HD
  1. 1:04 He's Ferland Mendy real madrid player 😂💙

  2. Cavani is a worthless piece of trash!

  3. So many stupid kids that don’t understand. Cavani takes the pen because he’s the pen taker. End of story.

    Edit: Plus he’s PSG's top all time goalscorer

  4. fuckingn noob go home cavahni back to urugvaj fuckingh trash kid go back where u belkong

  5. When neymar its not allowed to take the pen when ronaldo and messi is not in the team
    Its just disrespectful

  6. I always knew that cavani is a selfish player. And very arrogant as well

  7. who's here after man united signed cavani

  8. Who's here after hes at manu

  9. Cavani was right, bad behaviour of neymar

  10. Funny how mbappe's opinion does not matter

  11. Neymar is spoilt and Dani Alves is his bitch mistress. Disgrace. Cavani has been at PSG longer than both these clowns combined.

  12. Hahahahahahahah

  13. I'm Neymar fc Barcelona fan

  14. Cavani miss penalty is funny. 😅😅

  15. Honestly I belive the one that got fouled should just take it . Do you guys agree or not? I'd like to know

  16. Cavani is selfish player, Neymar is always better than cavani, messi and neymar combination is best

  17. Mendy was raping Mbappe 😂

  18. cavani is not a great player, he's too selfish

  19. i hate cavani

  20. Pig cavani dd

  21. Neymar would've scored

  22. Kenny Tete

  23. neymar jr say messi I am kick pelatiy so give a like and comment

  24. very nice fight

  25. Cool

  26. Cavani noob ,neymar pro

  27. Too many chefs spoil the broth

  28. Neymar should of taken it ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

  29. Cavani!!! I know ur mre siner frm JR in double part in psg n age but ur younger than JR in Football… I'm sorry to tell u that but the true is that. likez how agree….

  30. Even Ronaldo gave his penalty to struggling Benzema instead of completing a 50th career hattrick

  31. Should have been a red card

  32. Neymar jr boss

  33. You just can't come into a team and change up things. Cavani was their designated penalty taker and he was pretty good at Penalties as well…. So why should he give it to Neymar. Not everyone is Lionel Messi.

  34. Cavani syck

  35. Who is here after Salah gave the penalty to Firmino?!

  36. Neymar is the best

  37. Cavan I dem selfish

  38. neymar best player

  39. Everyone who are saying cavani is selfish are stupid.
    Cavani is a team player ,a warrior ,a psg legend and neymar should show some respect …
    No offense if you look in qualities a football player should have I would choose cavani over neymar anyday…

  40. Neymarhppy

