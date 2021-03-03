⏱️Morata, Neymar & Cavani: FOOTBALL THERAPY!⏱️ (& Nations League Reaction)

Alvaro Morata misses – Neymar and Cavani argue – Croatia are distraught… how can the football therapist help?
44 comentarios
Sorry – I deleted Szonda's (I think) message when I clicked reply! Forgive me!
Morata misses so much he would miss his own birthday
Hey Bro
OMg Bro i died when morata said " i think im having a panketa"
2:51🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Morata is so good at soccer
At this time, there are 442 dislikes. Coincidence?
I am 12
Yrs Old…
Lapadula y edson flores
They make edison sound so gay in these cartoons
Whose here after Cavani is in Manchester United
lol hat trick
Morata needs offside therapy
They sound like kids 🤣🤣
He said fix the nations league and it was Neymar and Cavani
When He Said The Only Thing Possible To DO Was To……….Sign For Arsenal
Morata's girlfriend is called Miss Morata
Poor morata :)))
I guess Roy Keane is angry because Ireland were relegated to League 3.
0:19 probably😂😂
Roy Keane is just another Billy Murphy from Young Offenders 🤣
Hey Dean
Roy Keane is definitely my favorite character and not just because I'm Irish
5:31 World Cup semis😭😭
Nasty pasty 😂😂😂
EDINSON IS THE WORST!!!!!!!!!!
LOL
Morays is still better than me
I love Gareth Southgate’s voice
I feel so bad for morata I hope he gets better and find a way out of this
i love Alvaro s kit
Morta is goood i love aletico Madrid
cum on
I love the way Southgate’s voice sounds with the way he speaks
Even Morata score against Liverpool 😂😂😂
In 2020 guy is a beast
Brah
I feel bad for morata he looked so scared. He was paincing like mad. At first he was sad then at the end he was terrified.
Can you give tips for animation?
Morata does not have any dreams # he is so bad
You were saying
Morata hahaha
Moata nd
The advice I would give to morata
Is to tap the ball in the net
0:55 Cavani gets nutmeg by neymar