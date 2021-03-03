⏱️Morata, Neymar & Cavani: FOOTBALL THERAPY!⏱️ (& Nations League Reaction)

44 comentarios en ⏱️Morata, Neymar & Cavani: FOOTBALL THERAPY!⏱️ (& Nations League Reaction)



Alvaro Morata misses – Neymar and Cavani argue – Croatia are distraught… how can the football therapist help?
⚽️ Subscribe to 442oons: ⚽️

👕442oons T-shirts+Hoodies👕
👉🏻

442oons Management Game👉🏻

📱442oons Real Stickers!📱

📱442oons iStickers!📱

⭐Celebrity Cartoons👉🏻

👍🏻Don’t forget to like, comment on and share the vids! I reply to as many as I can. Thanks for watching!👍🏻

✌🏻THIS IS A PARODY. ALL CHARACTERS ARE FICTIONAL CARICATURES✌🏻

For non-You Tube short videos, sneak previews, pictures, behind the scenes, polls, fan choices, updates and more, follow me on:
▶️
▶️
▶️
▶️442oons@gmail.com

👤442oons was created by one man, me, Dean Stobbart! I do the voices/scripts/ideas/directing/editing/characters … and now, I’ve got four animators doing all the hard work, the animation!
Bravo Sam Dunscombe, Mike Myler, James Williams and Karl Hargreaves!

Help us caption & translate this video!

Camisetas Manchester United hace 2 días — Fútbol para todas. … mesa, redonda, que en la vida sin covid albergó reuniones y confidencias, hay una pila de camisetas antiguas de fútbol.

44 comentarios

  1. Sorry – I deleted Szonda's (I think) message when I clicked reply! Forgive me!

    Responder

  2. Morata misses so much he would miss his own birthday

    Responder

  3. Hey Bro

    Responder

  4. OMg Bro i died when morata said " i think im having a panketa"

    Responder

  5. 2:51🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Responder

  6. Morata is so good at soccer

    Responder

  7. At this time, there are 442 dislikes. Coincidence?

    Responder

  8. I am 12

    Yrs Old…

    Responder

  9. Lapadula y edson flores

    Responder

  10. They make edison sound so gay in these cartoons

    Responder

  11. Whose here after Cavani is in Manchester United

    Responder

  12. lol hat trick

    Responder

  13. Morata needs offside therapy

    Responder

  14. They sound like kids 🤣🤣

    Responder

  15. He said fix the nations league and it was Neymar and Cavani

    Responder

  16. When He Said The Only Thing Possible To DO Was To……….Sign For Arsenal

    Responder

  17. Morata's girlfriend is called Miss Morata

    Responder

  18. Poor morata :)))

    Responder

  19. I guess Roy Keane is angry because Ireland were relegated to League 3.

    Responder

  20. 0:19 probably😂😂

    Responder

  21. Roy Keane is just another Billy Murphy from Young Offenders 🤣

    Responder

  22. Hey Dean

    Responder

  23. Roy Keane is definitely my favorite character and not just because I'm Irish

    Responder

  24. 5:31 World Cup semis😭😭

    Responder

  25. Nasty pasty 😂😂😂

    Responder

  26. EDINSON IS THE WORST!!!!!!!!!!
    LOL

    Responder

  27. Morays is still better than me

    Responder

  28. I love Gareth Southgate’s voice

    Responder

  29. I feel so bad for morata I hope he gets better and find a way out of this

    Responder

  30. i love Alvaro s kit

    Responder

  31. Morta is goood i love aletico Madrid

    Responder

  32. cum on

    Responder

  33. I love the way Southgate’s voice sounds with the way he speaks

    Responder

  34. Even Morata score against Liverpool 😂😂😂

    Responder

  35. In 2020 guy is a beast

    Responder

  36. Brah

    Responder

  37. I feel bad for morata he looked so scared. He was paincing like mad. At first he was sad then at the end he was terrified.

    Responder

  38. Can you give tips for animation?

    Responder

  39. Morata does not have any dreams # he is so bad

    Responder

  40. You were saying

    Responder

  41. Morata hahaha

    Responder

  42. Moata nd

    Responder

  43. The advice I would give to morata

    Is to tap the ball in the net

    Responder

  44. 0:55 Cavani gets nutmeg by neymar

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *