💙Neymar LOVES Cavani!💙 (PSG vs Galatasary 5-0 Penalty Parody Goals Highlights)

βœ‹Please note: these shitty cartoons are not made for kids in any way. They contain profanity, cartoon violence and non-child themesβœ‹

Win a Thomas Muller signed shirt! Leave your OSM username in the comments!

Play OSM/442oons Manager – free!πŸ‘‰πŸ» #ad

⚽️ Subscribe to 442oons: ⚽️

πŸ‘•New Merch! 442oons T-Shirts+Phone CasesπŸ‘•

πŸ‘‰πŸ»

βš½οΈβ¬ οΈπŸƒβ€β™‚οΈ442oons Football Runner!βš½οΈβ¬ οΈπŸƒβ€β™‚οΈ

Download free now iosπŸ‘‰πŸ»

Download free now androidπŸ‘‰πŸ»

442oons Footballer Manager AppπŸ‘‰πŸ»

⭐Celebrity CartoonsπŸ‘‰πŸ» ⭐

Don’t forget to like, comment on and share the vids! I reply to as many as I can. Thanks for watching!

THIS IS A PARODY. ALL CHARACTERS ARE FICTIONAL CARICATURES

For non-You Tube short videos, sneak previews, pictures, behind the scenes, polls, fan choices, updates and more, follow me on:

▢️

▢️

▢️

▢️442oons@gmail.com

442oons was created by me… Dean Stobbart! I do the voices/scripts/ideas/directing/editing/characters blah blah blah … and now I’ve got four animators doing all the hard work, the animation…

Bravo Sam Dunscombe, Mike Myler, James Williams and Karl Hargreaves (Karl does the art these days … which is why it looks better)

Help us caption & translate this video!

Camisetas Villarreal Buscar Comprar Camisetas. Busque Resultados Hace la Busca en Internet FΓ‘cil.