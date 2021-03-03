💙Neymar LOVES Cavani!💙 (PSG vs Galatasary 5-0 Penalty Parody Goals Highlights)





✋Please note: these shitty cartoons are not made for kids in any way. They contain profanity, cartoon violence and non-child themes✋

Win a Thomas Muller signed shirt! Leave your OSM username in the comments!

Play OSM/442oons Manager – free!👉🏻 #ad

⚽️ Subscribe to 442oons: ⚽️

👕New Merch! 442oons T-Shirts+Phone Cases👕

👉🏻

⚽️⬅️🏃‍♂️442oons Football Runner!⚽️⬅️🏃‍♂️

Download free now ios👉🏻

Download free now android👉🏻

442oons Footballer Manager App👉🏻

⭐Celebrity Cartoons👉🏻 ⭐

Don’t forget to like, comment on and share the vids! I reply to as many as I can. Thanks for watching!

THIS IS A PARODY. ALL CHARACTERS ARE FICTIONAL CARICATURES

For non-You Tube short videos, sneak previews, pictures, behind the scenes, polls, fan choices, updates and more, follow me on:

▶️

▶️

▶️

▶️442oons@gmail.com

442oons was created by me… Dean Stobbart! I do the voices/scripts/ideas/directing/editing/characters blah blah blah … and now I’ve got four animators doing all the hard work, the animation…

Bravo Sam Dunscombe, Mike Myler, James Williams and Karl Hargreaves (Karl does the art these days … which is why it looks better)

Help us caption & translate this video!

Camisetas Villarreal Buscar Comprar Camisetas. Busque Resultados Hace la Busca en Internet Fácil.