Edinson Cavani to Manchester United

Stream Live Matches, Start For FREE:
Manchester United fans were really looking forward to welcoming at least one good defender and Jadon Sancho this summer. The latter has been a long term target and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been chasing the youngster for quite a while.
#Subscribe #EdinsonCavani #Football
Camisetas Brasil En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y ni?o.
36 comentarios
I think I'm the first one to watch after his importance has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt. I love this guy
He could be united player longtime ago.i hate united recruitment team!!!
Edinson Cavani is severely underrated however his salary is way too much.
Remember how man utd didn’t wanted Bruno because the club felt he was overpriced?
scraping the barrel
The best intro from goalside
Cavani the new man , work as a team and every team has a crosser left and right wings, no worries on who the #1 penalty taker, anyone who is confident on that day would step up, that the way it is @ United.
Don't worry United fans. We are still in a squad building process.
We got top three last season, we couldn't really do better than that in the middle of a rebuild. I was a very good achievement considering.
Cavani will be a big improvement.
Telles also, what a wand of a left foot. He will be pinking balls into the box all season.
Man u fans: Run!
Age is just a number. And beside Ronaldo is a monster @33
manchester united has created a lot of but chance could not converted in goal that was a very big problem for mu after defence but due coming of cavani in attack and have finishing ability and physicality good for mu in attack and one bad game could not decide your season we want a good striker so cavani a good option but thinking so much in defence to make a season better
United needs NordVPN
200k and 10mill agent fees are extremly high i wish him well though
Cavani looks way better than martial as a no 9. We currently have no one like him. We have no on to make headers or someone whose quick in the box.
Don't worry manucunians he is class guaranteed to make difference. Hit like if you are a red 😈
He will only join United or Chelsea for the money
Great deal, another player that never won anything and is happy with that fact!
We needed a striker we man united play attacking football. Liverpool scored 20 more goals than us. TRASHFORD and martial are not good enough and have not done well for years
Atleast man utd not waste money like Chelsea
Telles – 15 m bargain
ARE U ALL AWARE ABOUT HIS QUESTIONABLE HIP ISSUES….STOP MAKING ASSUMPTIONS AND CONCLUSIONS BASED ON ONE'S PAST…TIMES DO CHANGE..ITS CALLED…life!
Good Job Ed Woodward and OGS…Welcome home to Man United Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani forza Amerikas Latinos south player!!
Man u need strong striker 💪
Hope he will bring some hope for man u😍😍
Sancho was waay to expencive
Edinson Cavni Will Change United's Attacking Football Welcome to United
Man united get tough players that are old
I think cavani will be good, they don't have real striker only have future good striker man united need present more then future martial is good but will be hard being top striker
Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖
Cavani might just play a better defensive role than Maguire
Great signing great player with feet can dribble can create goals aswell and fantastic in the air his only 33 he can realy cause defenders trouble but in better terms what the fuck has happened to my wonderfull club get the fwits yanks out and take that asshole Woodward with u
Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌
Solksjaer attitude regarding tranfers is low class. First you talk club to club. If the club agrees, you can talk for personal terms with the player. But Solksjaer asks Pogba to change the players mind and critisize his management, for pushing the deal through. The same happened to Dembele. He asked Pogba to convince Dembele to play for Manu. These are dirty tricks you would not expect to happen if management of both clubs respect each other.
Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖
Sancho plays shit football mate
the boardroom need to be sack now or never
Contact me if you want to be my Boyfriend 😍💋 💝💖❤️