Edinson Cavani to Manchester United





Stream Live Matches, Start For FREE:

Manchester United fans were really looking forward to welcoming at least one good defender and Jadon Sancho this summer. The latter has been a long term target and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been chasing the youngster for quite a while.

#Subscribe #EdinsonCavani #Football



Camisetas Brasil En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y ni?o.