Edinson Cavani to Manchester United

36 comentarios en Edinson Cavani to Manchester United



Stream Live Matches, Start For FREE:
Manchester United fans were really looking forward to welcoming at least one good defender and Jadon Sancho this summer. The latter has been a long term target and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been chasing the youngster for quite a while.

#Subscribe #EdinsonCavani #Football

Camisetas Brasil En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y ni?o.

36 comentarios

  1. I think I'm the first one to watch after his importance has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt. I love this guy

    Responder

  2. He could be united player longtime ago.i hate united recruitment team!!!

    Responder

  3. Edinson Cavani is severely underrated however his salary is way too much.

    Responder

  4. Remember how man utd didn’t wanted Bruno because the club felt he was overpriced?

    Responder

  5. scraping the barrel

    Responder

  6. The best intro from goalside

    Responder

  7. Cavani the new man , work as a team and every team has a crosser left and right wings, no worries on who the #1 penalty taker, anyone who is confident on that day would step up, that the way it is @ United.

    Responder

  8. Don't worry United fans. We are still in a squad building process.
    We got top three last season, we couldn't really do better than that in the middle of a rebuild. I was a very good achievement considering.
    Cavani will be a big improvement.
    Telles also, what a wand of a left foot. He will be pinking balls into the box all season.

    Responder

  9. Man u fans: Run!

    Responder

  10. Age is just a number. And beside Ronaldo is a monster @33

    Responder

  11. manchester united has created a lot of but chance could not converted in goal that was a very big problem for mu after defence but due coming of cavani in attack and have finishing ability and physicality good for mu in attack and one bad game could not decide your season we want a good striker so cavani a good option but thinking so much in defence to make a season better

    Responder

  12. United needs NordVPN

    Responder

  13. 200k and 10mill agent fees are extremly high i wish him well though

    Responder

  14. Cavani looks way better than martial as a no 9. We currently have no one like him. We have no on to make headers or someone whose quick in the box.

    Responder

  15. Don't worry manucunians he is class guaranteed to make difference. Hit like if you are a red 😈

    Responder

  16. He will only join United or Chelsea for the money

    Responder

  17. Great deal, another player that never won anything and is happy with that fact!

    Responder

  18. We needed a striker we man united play attacking football. Liverpool scored 20 more goals than us. TRASHFORD and martial are not good enough and have not done well for years

    Responder

  19. Atleast man utd not waste money like Chelsea
    Telles – 15 m bargain

    Responder

  20. ARE U ALL AWARE ABOUT HIS QUESTIONABLE HIP ISSUES….STOP MAKING ASSUMPTIONS AND CONCLUSIONS BASED ON ONE'S PAST…TIMES DO CHANGE..ITS CALLED…life!

    Responder

  21. Good Job Ed Woodward and OGS…Welcome home to Man United Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani forza Amerikas Latinos south player!!

    Responder

  22. Man u need strong striker 💪

    Responder

  23. Hope he will bring some hope for man u😍😍

    Responder

  24. Sancho was waay to expencive

    Responder

  25. Edinson Cavni Will Change United's Attacking Football Welcome to United

    Responder

  26. Man united get tough players that are old

    Responder

  27. I think cavani will be good, they don't have real striker only have future good striker man united need present more then future martial is good but will be hard being top striker

    Responder

  28. Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

    Responder

  29. Cavani might just play a better defensive role than Maguire

    Responder

  30. Great signing great player with feet can dribble can create goals aswell and fantastic in the air his only 33 he can realy cause defenders trouble but in better terms what the fuck has happened to my wonderfull club get the fwits yanks out and take that asshole Woodward with u

    Responder

  31. Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌

    Responder

  32. Solksjaer attitude regarding tranfers is low class. First you talk club to club. If the club agrees, you can talk for personal terms with the player. But Solksjaer asks Pogba to change the players mind and critisize his management, for pushing the deal through. The same happened to Dembele. He asked Pogba to convince Dembele to play for Manu. These are dirty tricks you would not expect to happen if management of both clubs respect each other.

    Responder

  33. Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

    Responder

  34. Sancho plays shit football mate

    Responder

  35. the boardroom need to be sack now or never

    Responder

  36. Contact me if you want to be my Boyfriend 😍💋 💝💖❤️

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *