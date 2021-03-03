Football Strikers Mix 2017 – Griezmann, Auba, Aguero, Suarez, Cavani, Ibra, Higuain, Kane & More!

Enjoy this compilation of probably the best strikers at the moment, including Antoine Griezmann, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane!

Thanks to: Kyliann22, BarcaBoy, CaDamFv, Benze9Official, DIPComps, 1900FCBFreak and Shpendi10CFC

Music:
1) Fixpen Sill X 20syl – Obsession

2) Above & Beyond Feat. Gemma Hayes – Counting Down The Days (WYOMI Remix)

3) Still Young – Midnight (Party Thieves Remix)

4) Gabbie June – American Dream (Not Your Dope Remix)

5) Not Your Dope – 5 A.M

6) Defqwop – Heart Afire (feat. Strix) [NCS Release]

7) Take/Five – Tell Me

8) Ship Wrek – Pain (feat. Mia Vaile) [NCS Release]

9) Goblins From Mars & F R A N C I S – Breathing

10) MOONZz – Wonder

11) Papa Ya – Sunny

  1. Griezmann: 0:00
    Aubameyang: 1:32
    Aguero: 2:57
    Suarez: 4:38
    Cavani: 6:18
    Diego Costa: 7:55
    Lewandowski: 9:33
    Ibrahimovic: 11:14
    Higuain: 12:53
    Benzema: 14:24
    Kane: 15:57

  2. Lewandowski the best striker

  3. Lewandowski is best

  4. lewandowski the bestttt!!

  5. The reason Messi isn't here is because he's too good to be compared to these guys

  6. 5대리그 공격수

  7. Good video but I think:
    Morata, Dzeko, Lacazette, Falcao, Giroud! and Lukaku. Fits better

  8. Song by DEPAY THE ACTUAL FOOTBALLER

  9. Well done

  10. 5 : Cavani / 4 : Aubameyang / 3 : Ibrahimovic / 2 : Lewandowski / 1 : Suarez

  11. What is aubameyang song

  12. diego costa song thanks

  13. Ibrahimovic 1.

  14. Aguero the best ❤️

  15. amazing skill diego costa

  16. cavani the best

  17. 1-lewandowski
    2-suarez
    3-griezmann
    4-aguero
    5-ibra
    6-costa
    7-aubameyang

  18. lewandowski wins

  19. dybala ?

  20. Aguero and lewandoski

  21. Suarez wins100%

  22. humm grizmenn,dybala or ibrahimovic

  23. 5. grizmenn
    4.lewandoski
    3.Cavan
    2. ibrahimovic
    1. Suarez

  24. Lewandowski

  25. Awesome video man keep up!!!

  26. harry kane

  27. I think 5.Sanchez 4.Aubameyang 3.Cavani 2.Lewandowski 1.Suarez

  28. Rebesockdiu

  29. aubameyang is the best

  30. abu is the best football skills in the word

  31. Gonzalo higuain !!!⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️9

  32. aguero is the best

  33. forza juve

  34. ♥♡ GOALZALO HIGUAIN ♡♥

  35. Aguero Is Better

  36. 💯🔥rl9🔥💯

  37. Higuain⚽-Dybala❤-Mandzukic🖕-Cuadrado🏁 Juve❤❤❤😍😍😍❤❤❤

  38. aguerooooooo

  39. Dybala

  40. Lewyy😍

  41. the best is griezmann

