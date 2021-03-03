Football Strikers Mix 2017 – Griezmann, Auba, Aguero, Suarez, Cavani, Ibra, Higuain, Kane & More!

Enjoy this compilation of probably the best strikers at the moment, including Antoine Griezmann, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane!
Thanks to: Kyliann22, BarcaBoy, CaDamFv, Benze9Official, DIPComps, 1900FCBFreak and Shpendi10CFC
Music:
1) Fixpen Sill X 20syl – Obsession
2) Above & Beyond Feat. Gemma Hayes – Counting Down The Days (WYOMI Remix)
3) Still Young – Midnight (Party Thieves Remix)
4) Gabbie June – American Dream (Not Your Dope Remix)
5) Not Your Dope – 5 A.M
6) Defqwop – Heart Afire (feat. Strix) [NCS Release]
7) Take/Five – Tell Me
8) Ship Wrek – Pain (feat. Mia Vaile) [NCS Release]
9) Goblins From Mars & F R A N C I S – Breathing
10) MOONZz – Wonder
11) Papa Ya – Sunny
DISCLAIMER! – Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Griezmann: 0:00
Aubameyang: 1:32
Aguero: 2:57
Suarez: 4:38
Cavani: 6:18
Diego Costa: 7:55
Lewandowski: 9:33
Ibrahimovic: 11:14
Higuain: 12:53
Benzema: 14:24
Kane: 15:57
Lewandowski the best striker
Lewandowski is best
lewandowski the bestttt!!
The reason Messi isn't here is because he's too good to be compared to these guys
5대리그 공격수
Good video but I think:
Morata, Dzeko, Lacazette, Falcao, Giroud! and Lukaku. Fits better
Song by DEPAY THE ACTUAL FOOTBALLER
Well done
5 : Cavani / 4 : Aubameyang / 3 : Ibrahimovic / 2 : Lewandowski / 1 : Suarez
What is aubameyang song
diego costa song thanks
Ibrahimovic 1.
Aguero the best ❤️
amazing skill diego costa
cavani the best
1-lewandowski
2-suarez
3-griezmann
4-aguero
5-ibra
6-costa
7-aubameyang
lewandowski wins
dybala ?
Aguero and lewandoski
Suarez wins100%
humm grizmenn,dybala or ibrahimovic
5. grizmenn
4.lewandoski
3.Cavan
2. ibrahimovic
1. Suarez
Lewandowski
Awesome video man keep up!!!
harry kane
I think 5.Sanchez 4.Aubameyang 3.Cavani 2.Lewandowski 1.Suarez
Rebesockdiu
aubameyang is the best
abu is the best football skills in the word
Gonzalo higuain !!!⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️9
aguero is the best
forza juve
♥♡ GOALZALO HIGUAIN ♡♥
Aguero Is Better
💯🔥rl9🔥💯
Higuain⚽-Dybala❤-Mandzukic🖕-Cuadrado🏁 Juve❤❤❤😍😍😍❤❤❤
aguerooooooo
Dybala
Lewyy😍
the best is griezmann