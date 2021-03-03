Football Strikers Mix 2017 – Griezmann, Auba, Aguero, Suarez, Cavani, Ibra, Higuain, Kane & More!





Enjoy this compilation of probably the best strikers at the moment, including Antoine Griezmann, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane!

Thanks to: Kyliann22, BarcaBoy, CaDamFv, Benze9Official, DIPComps, 1900FCBFreak and Shpendi10CFC

Music:

1) Fixpen Sill X 20syl – Obsession

2) Above & Beyond Feat. Gemma Hayes – Counting Down The Days (WYOMI Remix)

3) Still Young – Midnight (Party Thieves Remix)

4) Gabbie June – American Dream (Not Your Dope Remix)

5) Not Your Dope – 5 A.M

6) Defqwop – Heart Afire (feat. Strix) [NCS Release]

7) Take/Five – Tell Me

8) Ship Wrek – Pain (feat. Mia Vaile) [NCS Release]

9) Goblins From Mars & F R A N C I S – Breathing

10) MOONZz – Wonder

11) Papa Ya – Sunny

DISCLAIMER! – Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



Camisetas Liverpool Compra Camisetas de fútbol al mejor precio ? Compara entre todas nuestras ofertas con los mejores precios ? Opiniones, análisis y chollos de Camisetas de …