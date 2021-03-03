Is Cavani DONE after THIS?!

In Uruguay, many claim negrito is slang which has an affectionate meaning and not at all racist or offensive. Therefore, the AUF and AFU suggested the FA to reconsider their decision and lift the ban. But in English, negrito is directly interpreted as black and hence considered a racial slur.
Cavani uploaded the sentence via an insta story in order to congratulate his colleagues after the Red Devils’ 3-2 win against Southampton at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

  1. ⚽️😔To be honest with you guys that word in spanish is not a racial word specially in his culture . When ever someone refers to another person of color as n****ITO that usually has nothing to do with racism . If one wants to be racist then one removes the letters IT and leaves the letter O at the end of the word. Also if you guys notice that Cavanis post had an emoji of a hand shake and thanked the soccer player publically for the compliment .

    For example i am Mexican American and i am light skinned . People sometimes think i am white but i am not. So people like myself are what spanish speakiny people call a GUERITA ( Meaning :female with light ,white or fair skinned complexion ) but it is never used as an insult . Anyway i love Cavani and i don't think he was being racist ⚽️

  2. I guess all chinese is racist for using the word “that” which pronounce “niga”

  3. It's all politics. England follows the World Agenda to the letter. Of course if they can show their moral "superiority" with Latin Americans, much better. They have hated us for centuries because they could never colonize us. Curiously with other cultures they are extremely tolerant …

  4. bullshit cav is a good guy idiots!!! searching for a fucking reason to make problems fucking idiots

  5. Lol

  6. Fuck them all…

  7. Negrito is a word of affection in south america, this is bullshit lol

  8. To clear things up! The Western cultures have dominated the world and forced their culture on countless others to the point of genocide. The perspective that the hypocritical western societies set the standard for basically everything, from behaviour to politics whilst they try to keep the status quo of world domination by all means is highly racist itself and contradicts their own philosophy so much that it makes it absurd! The western societies are still just a bunch of twats and shits and the rest of the world should gang up and kick their ass!

  9. This is nonsense. These people and organizations are pathetic.

  10. I am an African black guy, calling me a black by any other race doesn't seem to me as a racism. This seems to me as a system of making us hate our color. If you're a white you are and a black that's it

  11. Ridiculous! Just like Suares got banned by cheater Evra. Karma?

  12. How can you take an offence without buying a gate 🤔

  13. It’s not even “culture” who tf said it was “culture” its just a word in spanish that no one uses thinking of any form of racism. I can no longer speek freely in english places because I feel like I would be attacked.

  14. I hope cavani sues them.

  15. Idiots:“Be more tolerant and accepting”
    Culture: is different from their own
    Also idiots: CANCELLED AND BANNED

  16. My friends call me negrito, even my own family members…This is ridiculuos!!!
    All support to Cavani.

  17. Cavani isn't done yet

  18. He really got fined 100k pound for speaking his own language

  19. My father worked in UK for a few years. His boss forbidden him to speak Polish in his workplace. If it's not racist idk what is. Bruh!

  20. It's another language for fuck sake! Don't judge sentences written in other languages if you don't understand them. There are many words that sounds vulgar in english but have a completly different meaning in others.

  21. It's a cultural misunderstanding.

  22. KP Boateng is not a German intl. Only his brother tho. Again, another racial profiling lol. I'm just messing about GOALSIDE! U wont get any fine from it haha

  23. What the hell is this title? He sat out some insignificant games.

  24. does context even matter anymore

  25. The only people who are being racist are the Fa so what if and English player is to play in Africa or In Mexico or in China im sure without a doubt I would could call a a white boy! So cut the bull shit out and play the game

  26. In my country we use it everyday. We callbeach other negrito, negro, negra. It’s turn we use as endearment. O cariño. He didn’t say that as a racist remark. Like I said come to my country you going to ear that word every single minute. By the black and the white calling each other that. Leave the man alone

  27. Can’t believe someone has a real job where all they do is get offended.

  28. There should be no racism in club football but there should be racism In national teams why because there is no such thing as a black German meaning if all the national teams are mixed race there is no point for the World Cup. It so suppose to be who has the better football race, culture and nationalism.

  29. Nobody cares about him he's not that good for a review 😒

  30. World gone crazy!!!

  31. Using the colour black is racist,so sad i love black

  32. I am a South African muslim and the word "Kaffir" here is a racist word referring to non white, particularly african people but in Islam the word "Kaffir" means a non believer, the same definition as the oxford english dictionary so I am never seen as a racist when I recite the word reciting The Holy Qura'an so it is harsh the way Cavanni is being judged especially when he retracted the statement and apologised. How about a little multi-culturalism.

  33. The FA thinks England is the world…

    They are 1/2 right tho…

  34. FA are not serious, and can't rule over our Spanish. Who's in the FA fluent in Spanish and know the meanings. No one , when you get backed up by the whole Latin American countries you know you really fucked up .

  35. FA ENGLAND IS RACISM… FUCK THEM

  36. You guys are just too sensitive don't you.

  37. Number 7 curse did it again

  38. Fact is you're a dumbass if you really thought that was nothing . You go into anyone's country or enter a new culture you have to be sensitive. Cavani should have known better since he's lived in so much countries before, you have to be sensitive to other people cultures and not just yours.

  39. Wannna stop racisum ? ……stop talking about it …

  40. Just another reason to dislike the FA.

  41. Like I mean he should not be banned at all, like I hate how now ppl judge of what we say and not knowing what it means or does, like every culture is different and ppl has lost that meaning now.

