Neymar With Cavani Vs Neymar With Messi ● The Difference | HD

  1. This video is for those who says that Neymar was playing under the shadow of Messi!!
    Barca was not just a club for Neymar it was Family 🙁

  2. https://youtu.be/gP_OqsvVQ_g

  3. 🤐🤐

  4. Neymar deserves it

  5. M👑S👄N🎉 like if it was the best football 3 ever on 🌎 p.s we still miss the 3io😢

  6. Miss legend😞

  7. Messi is real king

  8. Messi and neymar were very good duo 🙁 cavani and neymar now became good friends

  9. I love messi with neymar😘😘😘😘😍😍😍

  10. It makes me cry 😭

  11. สงสานเนยมา🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦

  12. Can anybody tell me what is the name of the background song.

  13. 😭😭😭🙏🙏

  14. Dani alves is also a great man

  15. MSN uyir

  16. Barca

  17. First the best duo broke than after Suarez the whole trio got seperated

  18. Army Neymar Laver

  19. Neymar special and messi messi gift neymar penalty in barcelona psg cavani not gift neyma dani alves gift neymar but dani alves bff and MSN BFF THE FAMILY GOOD NEYMA

  20. Neymar and Messi is BROTHERS

  21. But messi is so good all time

  22. Cavani is so bad person.I always don't like him

  23. Cavani is so rude

  24. Messi one of the fair players after Carlz Puyol ❤️

  25. I Hate Cavani For A Long Time!!

  26. Messi is a great Human being!!

  27. Lox

  28. football is all about teamwork and messi mastered in it none other players did it bur messie he cares about his team

  29. Dear messi, I am your fan! I'm not a fashionable woman! I live badly! I need your financial help … If you don't want to, then don't do anything.

  30. 🙁

  31. MSN ❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰

  32. G so k so not hello it you l

  33. มันคงไม่มีอีกแล้ว😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭

  34. Not only neymar jr is great footballer also a great person

  35. why am crying

  36. poor neymar 😭😭 i was about to cry when cavani refused his request😭😭

  37. Messi and Neymar 💙💙

  38. Always put relationship bigger than money..then you would succeed in your life.

  39. I'm crying😢

  40. Neymar breaked the heart of barca

  41. Fora barca…!❤💙 messi G.O.A.T 🖤

  42. Kbfc fans like adi

  43. when i watch this video my tears flow without realizing it 😢😭😭 why ..!😭😭💞

