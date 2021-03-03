Neymar With Cavani Vs Neymar With Messi ● The Difference | HD

Neymar With Messi Vs Neymar With Cavani ● The Difference | HD
43 comentarios
This video is for those who says that Neymar was playing under the shadow of Messi!!
Barca was not just a club for Neymar it was Family 🙁
https://youtu.be/gP_OqsvVQ_g
🤐🤐
Neymar deserves it
M👑S👄N🎉 like if it was the best football 3 ever on 🌎 p.s we still miss the 3io😢
Miss legend😞
Messi is real king
Messi and neymar were very good duo 🙁 cavani and neymar now became good friends
I love messi with neymar😘😘😘😘😍😍😍
It makes me cry 😭
สงสานเนยมา🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦
Can anybody tell me what is the name of the background song.
😭😭😭🙏🙏
Dani alves is also a great man
MSN uyir
Barca
First the best duo broke than after Suarez the whole trio got seperated
Army Neymar Laver
Neymar special and messi messi gift neymar penalty in barcelona psg cavani not gift neyma dani alves gift neymar but dani alves bff and MSN BFF THE FAMILY GOOD NEYMA
Neymar and Messi is BROTHERS
But messi is so good all time
Cavani is so bad person.I always don't like him
Cavani is so rude
Messi one of the fair players after Carlz Puyol ❤️
I Hate Cavani For A Long Time!!
Messi is a great Human being!!
Lox
football is all about teamwork and messi mastered in it none other players did it bur messie he cares about his team
Dear messi, I am your fan! I'm not a fashionable woman! I live badly! I need your financial help … If you don't want to, then don't do anything.
🙁
MSN ❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰
G so k so not hello it you l
มันคงไม่มีอีกแล้ว😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭
Not only neymar jr is great footballer also a great person
why am crying
poor neymar 😭😭 i was about to cry when cavani refused his request😭😭
Messi and Neymar 💙💙
Always put relationship bigger than money..then you would succeed in your life.
I'm crying😢
Neymar breaked the heart of barca
Fora barca…!❤💙 messi G.O.A.T 🖤
Kbfc fans like adi
when i watch this video my tears flow without realizing it 😢😭😭 why ..!😭😭💞