Suarez vs Cavani – Who is the Best? – Skills & Goals 2018 | HD

Q
29 comentarios
Cavani es Mejor 💪🏼
suarez
cavani is slightly deadlier than suarez
Souarez
Cavaniiiii
Always Suarez is best
Cavani, no matter how hard he plays will never be what Suarez was in his prime.
in both of their prime time.. cavani slightly better than suarez.. He scored more goals then suarez for uruguay…
Suarez no doubt
Cavani no doubt
cavani es un jugador que corre de arriba a abajo y es un jugadoraso mete todos los goles para mi gana cavani
suarez vs cavani the best
Suárez
Cavani
Those who say cavani is better than Suarez needs for eye check and some medications. Suarez is way more better than cavani.
CAVANI CAVANI CAVANI!!!!!!
Luis Suárez es mejor
Suarez
Cavani
Os dois são bons
Luis Suarez is better
Cavani
Suarez bro you are the best
Both are deadly players with unique & excellent skills. I’m glad they both play for my team 🇺🇾
Cavani
Suarez is the better Uruguayan
Suarez!!! 🔥 ⚽
Cavani is best
كافاني احسن من سواريز