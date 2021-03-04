34 comentarios

  1. Cavani always speaks shit

    Responder

  2. I will Not thinking about mario and cavani in same Team vs other

    Responder

  3. Cavani Edinsooooooon

    Responder

  4. Quelle grosse merde ce cavani il n'a pas la classe de balotelli balle aux pied !!!!!!!

    Responder

  5. Super balotelli ……… Se avete visto il video balotelli vs germania lasciate un like

    Responder

  6. Cavani es una mami 😂😂

    Responder

  7. cavanii <3

    Responder

  8. Lets be real balotelli would drop cavani

    Responder

  9. NUNCA SERA BLANCO

    Responder

  10. Allé Mario

    Responder

  11. BALOOO

    Responder

  12. Isa nissa

    Responder

  13. a música da intro é interessante alguem sabe o nome?

    Responder

  14. What is the name this music on the beginning of the video?

    Responder

  15. Balo should of fucked that school girl cavani up OML!!

    Responder

  16. Tu tambien vienes por la bronca con el de paris

    Responder

  17. Name of the song

    Responder

  18. I don't know what happened but I know Balotelli started this fight hahaha

    Responder

  19. Mi ídolo Balotelli no le quiso dar en su madre a cavani

    Responder

  20. Please create the video Balotteli vs Cavani Fight 2018 !

    Responder

  21. Caaavaaaaaniiiii🔴🔵❤

    Responder

  22. Si piava un mazziatone cavani ahhaha

    Responder

  23. Balotelli would flex cavani he don't want no smoke

    Responder

  24. CAVAANI 💪🏽💔💔

    Responder

  25. Balotelli the best!

    Responder

  26. A cavani le gusta pelearse con todo el mundo.

    Responder

  27. Cavani es mil veces mejor que el mono ese fracasado de balotelli

    Responder

  28. Balottelli can beat Cavani

    Responder

  29. balotelli would of knocked him out

    Responder

  30. i like Balotelli

    Responder

  31. the music ???

    Responder

  32. It's really amusing to read comments like "Super Mario" or "He's gonna play champions league". He was running through 4 Clubs since 2013 and has serious problems with authority. Plus only netting 17 Goals and getting 2 reds in 2016/2017, doesn't make him even worth to be compared with cavani.

    Responder

  33. cavani the best

    Responder

  34. cavani arrogante

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *