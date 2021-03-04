Edinson Cavani Exclusive Interview | Part One | Manchester United | Herrera, Forlan, No7 Shirt

48 comentarios en Edinson Cavani Exclusive Interview | Part One | Manchester United | Herrera, Forlan, No7 Shirt



Hear from our new signing Edinson Cavani in part one of an exclusive interview where he talks about signing for the club, his close friendships with Diego Forlan & Ander Herrera and wearing the iconic number seven shirt.

  1. I hope he stays with us next season. He's a great striker.

  2. Mate 2nd best free transfer in the decade after Ibra

  3. Việt Nam 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳 iloveyou Cavani Manchester United

  4. I love cavani

  5. First time i hear Cavani voice

  6. does he play piano?

  7. Iloveyou Cavani Manchester United. Việt Nam 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳

  8. El Matador. why he is called that for a reason

  9. he's much more better than martial

  10. Who’s here after he’s scored against Everton?

  11. I wish he spoke English

  12. number 9… number 9….

  13. Not many Latin American can survive in Manchester. The last player I can tell is tevez. If cavani can do better in Manchester, I am very sure, united will win a trophy again.

  14. he prove that he is worthed for Man United

  15. He looks like a serial killer when he gets on the pitch.

  16. What a signing

  17. He's proven his worth tonight🔴🔴
    GGMU

  18. He looks like 90s Claudio caniggia of Argentina

  19. Welcome Edinson 🙂

  20. I want to see him with short hair

  21. Just listened to tonites match and as i thought superb player….4 – 0 in europe and Van de Beek started too…..Yaaaay

  22. Tarzan..

  23. Now MU have a legend scorer kickers. Dont regret PSG. Go Cavani… EC7

  24. Cavani falando espanhol???????????? Se fosse o Anderson , todos estariam exigindo que falasse inglês como não bastasse o Anderson sofrer bullying!!!! Os tempos mudaram será? 🤣😂🤣😂

  25. Better to buy Mauro Icardi Than Jadon Sancho !!

  26. So far what have MU gained from him?Zero,zilch,nada!

  27. He looks like my mother would fall in love with him in 6 seconds.

  28. Yo soy el único latino q le entendí a cavani por lo q habló

  29. Cavani has definitely been washed down by that farmers league, nonetheless I back him all the way, seems like a top man 💪💪

  30. I am here only to hear Cavani speaking english

  31. Di Maria would of done bits in the team we have now anyone would of hated it if he had to play with that trash

  32. It will be different Dan Diego Forlan moreover Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pogba Calvin e Fernando Mason Greenwood to bake I mean that's a squad and I'm not even name some of the other players like rashford or Marcia or Fred all Mata all matic looking up can't wait to see him play

  33. Ollie gonna solskjaer literally doing a Ferguson United look like a dangerous team this season worth £5 on the Champions League because they're not expected the club has the the experience and with manager brilliant side well done Ollie gonna solskjaer

  34. Glazers out

  35. Uruguay!!!!! 🇺🇾🇺🇾🤩

  36. O cavani não fala inglês? !

  37. Es un genio, como Suarez, el que tuvo mantuvo, y estos son crack totales .

  38. El mas grande, es un futbolista atleta, q no es un dato menor para quienes entienden de fútbol.

  39. UN SER HUMANO INCREIBLE LE DESEO TODO LO MEJOR A CAVANI

  40. Step 1: Play Cavani
    Step 2: Play Bruno
    Step 3: Play Mata
    Step 4: Just yell VAMOS at the tele
    Step 5: Profit

  41. Falcao 2.0 its real

  42. Cavani Agoda

  43. Next forlan – cavani

  44. No, no, no and no

  45. Welcome to Manchester United Cavani!Score some goals and youll be ok!

  46. now u need a 9…

  47. Just hope he doesn't falcao it

  48. How long before his wife starts whinging about the weather!

