Edinson Cavani Exclusive Interview | Part One | Manchester United | Herrera, Forlan, No7 Shirt





Hear from our new signing Edinson Cavani in part one of an exclusive interview where he talks about signing for the club, his close friendships with Diego Forlan & Ander Herrera and wearing the iconic number seven shirt.

Listen to part two of the interview on the Manchester United App right now. Download here –

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at

Visit Manchester United at

Like Manchester United on Facebook at

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at

Follow Manchester on Instagram at

Subscribe to MUTV at



Camisetas Brasil Troba Hombre Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas a Entrega y devolución gratuitas.