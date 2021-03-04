Edinson Cavani Exclusive Interview | Part One | Manchester United | Herrera, Forlan, No7 Shirt

Hear from our new signing Edinson Cavani in part one of an exclusive interview where he talks about signing for the club, his close friendships with Diego Forlan & Ander Herrera and wearing the iconic number seven shirt.
I hope he stays with us next season. He's a great striker.
Mate 2nd best free transfer in the decade after Ibra
Việt Nam 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳 iloveyou Cavani Manchester United
I love cavani
First time i hear Cavani voice
does he play piano?
Iloveyou Cavani Manchester United. Việt Nam 🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳🇻🇳
El Matador. why he is called that for a reason
he's much more better than martial
Who’s here after he’s scored against Everton?
I wish he spoke English
number 9… number 9….
Not many Latin American can survive in Manchester. The last player I can tell is tevez. If cavani can do better in Manchester, I am very sure, united will win a trophy again.
he prove that he is worthed for Man United
He looks like a serial killer when he gets on the pitch.
What a signing
He's proven his worth tonight🔴🔴
GGMU
He looks like 90s Claudio caniggia of Argentina
Welcome Edinson 🙂
I want to see him with short hair
Just listened to tonites match and as i thought superb player….4 – 0 in europe and Van de Beek started too…..Yaaaay
Tarzan..
Now MU have a legend scorer kickers. Dont regret PSG. Go Cavani… EC7
Cavani falando espanhol???????????? Se fosse o Anderson , todos estariam exigindo que falasse inglês como não bastasse o Anderson sofrer bullying!!!! Os tempos mudaram será? 🤣😂🤣😂
Better to buy Mauro Icardi Than Jadon Sancho !!
So far what have MU gained from him?Zero,zilch,nada!
He looks like my mother would fall in love with him in 6 seconds.
Yo soy el único latino q le entendí a cavani por lo q habló
Cavani has definitely been washed down by that farmers league, nonetheless I back him all the way, seems like a top man 💪💪
I am here only to hear Cavani speaking english
Di Maria would of done bits in the team we have now anyone would of hated it if he had to play with that trash
It will be different Dan Diego Forlan moreover Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pogba Calvin e Fernando Mason Greenwood to bake I mean that's a squad and I'm not even name some of the other players like rashford or Marcia or Fred all Mata all matic looking up can't wait to see him play
Ollie gonna solskjaer literally doing a Ferguson United look like a dangerous team this season worth £5 on the Champions League because they're not expected the club has the the experience and with manager brilliant side well done Ollie gonna solskjaer
Glazers out
Uruguay!!!!! 🇺🇾🇺🇾🤩
O cavani não fala inglês? !
Es un genio, como Suarez, el que tuvo mantuvo, y estos son crack totales .
El mas grande, es un futbolista atleta, q no es un dato menor para quienes entienden de fútbol.
UN SER HUMANO INCREIBLE LE DESEO TODO LO MEJOR A CAVANI
Step 1: Play Cavani
Step 2: Play Bruno
Step 3: Play Mata
Step 4: Just yell VAMOS at the tele
Step 5: Profit
Falcao 2.0 its real
Cavani Agoda
Next forlan – cavani
No, no, no and no
Welcome to Manchester United Cavani!Score some goals and youll be ok!
now u need a 9…
Just hope he doesn't falcao it
How long before his wife starts whinging about the weather!