Super Edinson Cavani | Klopp's Outrage | Midnight Vibes Ep7

Join the DISCORD Group: and Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member – and please sign up for The Football TerraceNewsletter here –
📺Football Terrace Clips –
Please sign up for our Flick community! It’s an amazing app!📺
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member –
📷Insta –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis, player debate & fan media reviews/opinions.
Camisetas Argentina Comprar camisetas equipaciones y botas de futbol temporada 2019 – 2020 Tienda Online con ofertas y descuentos. LaLiga BBVA Liga123 Calcio Premier …
25 comentarios
Congratulations Manchester United for winning the pl because Manchester United were celebrating like they won the pl title
How does palace and Newcastle get more time than Liverpool lol lol. Trying to keep us down.
Omg not another Chelsea fan. Surely the others speak enough 💩
Where is david
I wonder why the terrance are not talking about cavarni racism 🤔 disgusting
Great show
i want to make proposal towards the Church of St. Vibes, that if we did won any Cup with Pastor Fred playing.. We need to promote Pastor Fred to Pope Fred the 1st..
Bantering Chelsea for drawing with Spurs is kinda funny to me.
Why do people support Arsenal though??? Why do that to yourself?
God the agenda against Liverpool is ridiculous
Great show guys
Super Racist Cavani, need that same energy people! 8 game ban pending
This is by far one of the best shows on this channel. Well done KJ and crew. Keep up the good work
These guys are so deluded, we were tired against Brighton what do you expect the result to be, Wednesday then an early Saturday. We looked leggy and that was simply down to our thinness of the squad and the number of games our performances are not sustainable
Fed up of term Jose masterclass, it's the tactics he does against excellent teams. When Klopp,Pep,Ancelotti beats an excellent team with thier normal tactics its standard victory.
Vibes FC is great always just miss out but I always watch in the morning
For people who are saying Bruno is overrated…..on his worst games, Norwich last season and Southampton this season, he both scored and assisted…
No he didn’t just do Aubameyang like that
Arsenal 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😀😀
Ole & Glazer in forever
Leeds are Superb, excellent is an understatement, most interceptions, most shots, most counter attacks, most tackles won, consistent, fit, fluent!! I fear them as a United fan, i know they're going to take Arsenals Spot.
Indiana is just full of hate and disrespect. This guy needs to leave the channel
Long live vibes FC. Kendall is gorgeous wow. And knows football
Parkteta in 4life
Cavani > Hawkeye.