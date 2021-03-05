► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:
Cavani is unhappy at PSG, Chelsea need a striker BUT are Atletico Madrid swooping in to steal the Urugarian from under their noses?!
Cavani should move 2 get out of neymar and mbappe
Love this series 🤯🔥
City has no fans… Who are you telling to take a poll
I want him to go
not a man city fan but voted anyways
nah cavani would not go
Mourinho go back to Madrid, Lopetegui is out soon.
Dybala to Chelsea #TransferTalk
Gareth Southgate: Raheem Sterling has developed into a dressing-room leader for England GARETH SOUTHGATE OUT EDDIE HOWE IN.
We need to get rid of rabiot for Kante and Cavani for Aubameyang
Considering bid, beat Chelsea in race🤷🏾♂️
Insigne has stated he wants to be the Totti of Napoli. He's not going anywhere.
Neves would certainly be the better option for city, that's from a west brom fan
Yay
Griezman playing CAM and have Costa-Cavani would be terrifying. But two years later we would be looking for a overhaul on strikers they will all be old and Griezman would be 30
no offence to cavani but he should've known he is only a poacher, he isn't a complete player like neymar as in dribbler playmaker goal scorer or a explosive player like mbappe, neybappe bromance is not because they get on with each other because they do but their style of football compliments each other, trying to feel sorry for cavani when in reality is he is not on that level of technical ability, he is someone who relies on service, a classic number 9 and neymar is helping the future of football, psg's future is mbappe and footballs future is mbappe, he will win 3-5 ballon dors in my opinion.
Chelsea should pounce on Cavani…a significant upgrade on Morata.
Wtf I don’t want Cavani, Morata is shit but I don’t want a player that will only decline. We need a younger, class striker.
I don't reckon we need Cavani. Top player, but we have Griezmann and Costa. Paying a fortune for a 31 yo striker doesn't really make sense…
lol 75 days…
I've also heard that Barcelona could be looking at Morano, loveren and Firmino from Liverpool as Firmino would be a long term replacement towards Suarez
I would be mixed about aldeweireld.. You get a world class defender, but it's incredibly short term. Barca squad is aging and then they go ahead and buy another old player. De ligt is a better signing