Edinson Cavani to join Luis Suarez at Atleti? Dele Alli on his way out at Spurs? | Transfer Rater





ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden and Kay Murray sift through the latest transfer rumors, including: Sergio Romero to leave Manchester United, Kepa Arrizabalaga to finally end his Chelsea misery with a move elsewhere, Edinson Cavani to join his Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid, Dele Alli to leave Tottenham Hotspur, Wilfried Zaha to move on from Crystal Palace and lastly, Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City.

