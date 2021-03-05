Edinson Cavani to join Luis Suarez at Atleti? Dele Alli on his way out at Spurs? | Transfer Rater

ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden and Kay Murray sift through the latest transfer rumors, including: Sergio Romero to leave Manchester United, Kepa Arrizabalaga to finally end his Chelsea misery with a move elsewhere, Edinson Cavani to join his Uruguayan teammate Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid, Dele Alli to leave Tottenham Hotspur, Wilfried Zaha to move on from Crystal Palace and lastly, Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City.
I'd swap Alli for Sevilla's Ocampos in a second. Both are similar height and have the pace to beat defenders and both score plenty of goals, even if the Englishman scores more. However, Ocampos, besides being a better ball crosser and pk taker, has that Team First mentality and Alli still hasn't matured enough to get there.
Felix + Suarez + Cavani = La Liga 🏆
Ogden is just so impatient about Ighalo. Ask yourself about how many games he has started, before you write him off.
Suárez and Cavani omg goes for the ucl 🔥🔥🔥
Clearly not going to happen now with Suarez going to Atleti. Benfica would have been perfect for him since it's a slower league and he would've scored 20+ league goals in a season if he had stayed healthy.
Cavani should join Spurs
They dont need 3 out of prime strikers
Cavani used to be the perfect plsyer for atleti..but he is no longer in form
Cavani turned down 12 mil from psg because he wanted 15.
Then he turned down 10 mil from benfica because he wanted 12.. he will end up playing for Norwich city for 4 mil
When was this video recorded? Suarez is already going to atletico.
Atleti are becoming an expensive retirement home for players past their best
lol now Atlético Madrid will be filled with Uruguay players such as Jose Jiménez, Luis Suárez, maybe Edison cavani, and maybe Lucas torreira if that were to be the case than athletico Madrid have a good chance of winning la Liga this season
Tottenham wants Jesse Lingard??? Who scored ONCE last season over Dele Alli who is 24!?? Oh come on man
Cavani and Suarez the ultimate duo
Dele Ali is miles better than lingard has ever been
Cavani wants too much money, that’s why nobody has touched him.
The Lingard/Alli swap needs to happen, not Bc it makes either substantively better, but just for all the jokes we’d get to unleash
Romero leaving United makes me angry, he’s been a good goalkeeper and they never gave him a shot at first choice keeper even when de Gea was making mistakes week in week out and costing us points the past two years
The Front 3 will be :-
Diego Costa : The Powerful Muscle
Luis Suarez : The Mighty Teeth
Edinson Cavani : The Tall Tree
Lol settle down Mark,, spurs aren’t interested in JLingz. No chance we’d swap him for Dele no matter how much you hope that happens
Suarez and Cabani they will be champion
Cavani should join City as a backup for Aguero!!
I forget that Cavani hasn’t had a club for almost 3 months now lol
Forgot Cavani was still a free agent
