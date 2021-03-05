GAY | Cavani bitch slaps Jara after Jara inserted his finger into Cavani's anus

Edinson Cavani insults the referee after red card
18 comentarios

  1. I love the title of this video
    lol

  2. Yep seems about right with soccer

  3. I'd beat the shit out of Jara if I was Cavani

  4. Got fingered then the red lol oh my 😂😂😂😂😂

  5. Jara was trying to smell the finger 😂😂😂

  6. Well I would do the same or maybe even worse

  7. psychological game

  8. Imagine being this gay…

  9. Footballmaniakz you friking suck

  10. Bien puesta las dos amarillas y la roja

  11. Esse juiz é um bosta

  12. Haha Cavani ambayen

  13. I do not know what touch men's ass mean in Chile but in Uruguay that indicates the man who did that likes other men fuck him.

  14. Class bit of gamesmanship from Jara hahaha takes balls to wind someone up but balls of steel to finger someone's arse haha

  15. It wasnt Cavani's Fault

  16. Chileno igualita a Cheesy …. feliz. "He's my boy" …. 😂😅

  17. Jara must be gay

  18. i hate Jara

