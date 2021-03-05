GAY | Cavani bitch slaps Jara after Jara inserted his finger into Cavani's anus

Edinson Cavani insults the referee after red card
Edinson Cavani insults the referee after red card
I love the title of this video
lol
Yep seems about right with soccer
I'd beat the shit out of Jara if I was Cavani
Got fingered then the red lol oh my 😂😂😂😂😂
Jara was trying to smell the finger 😂😂😂
Well I would do the same or maybe even worse
psychological game
Imagine being this gay…
Footballmaniakz you friking suck
Bien puesta las dos amarillas y la roja
Esse juiz é um bosta
Haha Cavani ambayen
I do not know what touch men's ass mean in Chile but in Uruguay that indicates the man who did that likes other men fuck him.
Class bit of gamesmanship from Jara hahaha takes balls to wind someone up but balls of steel to finger someone's arse haha
It wasnt Cavani's Fault
Chileno igualita a Cheesy …. feliz. "He's my boy" …. 😂😅
Jara must be gay
i hate Jara