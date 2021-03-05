35 comentarios

  1. owed by david Beckham lol

    Responder

  2. Nothi g is realistic on here and I just subscribed 🤔

    Responder

  3. tbh i want mbappe , naymar and calvani to all leave psg it would be so entertaining to see these players all leaving

    Responder

  4. Last time rights on transaction PL in Ukraine was bayed by shiteble company, that's why we stay this season awhile. 🙁

    Responder

  5. Cavani??? Who buys him at this age…..man utd better sign timo werner plssss

    Responder

  6. Buying a 32 year old Edison Cavani is a waste of money he isn’t a Cr7 or messi even zlatan but nonetheless a great footballer cavani is.

    Responder

  7. Can man United please just sign a talented player

    Responder

  8. Cavani will be a great addition for the blues, he can be a starter and also makes Tammy Abraham grow along with his ideas…

    Responder

  9. actually isnt Cavani in Madrid right now talking with atheltico?

    Responder

  10. Ferguson's could sign the best Players. Now Even Haaland rather not go to his former coach. Which good player would choose to play for Ole. Even Ashley Young has refused to remain under Ole. Even the dreadful and awful Lingard wants to go. We look tactic less on the pitch. it's TRUE that Manutd are a bigger Club but acting SMALL by keeping OLE. #OleOut #GlazersOut #EdwoodwardOut

    Responder

  11. Really hope Everton dont ruin another young star

    Responder

  12. Cavani going to Man U is a joke 😂😂😂

    Responder

  13. Poor choice 👎🙄

    Responder

  14. Cavani best days are over, I pray Chelsea don’t sign him.

    Responder

  15. there you go again; chelsea with expired buys! wait till messi is on crutches, then we'll pay fortune..bullshit, hipposhit, elephantshit…

    Responder

  16. Sold Lukaku and now, buying Cavani. Ole needs,to go now

    Responder

  17. In what world would cavani look at his choices atletico, Chelsea, Man utd, and go yes man utd is the club for me lol…there gonna struggle to find players who would happily jump on that sinking ship😂😂😂😂

    Responder

  18. Cavani would bomb at Chelsea. Everyone talks about the No. 9 curse at Chelsea. Which if you’re superstitious you’d say Abraham has broken that. Honestly I think the way Chelsea play just doesn’t suit creative European strikers. We’re better of with a Classic British Poacher.

    Responder

  19. Bullshit, cavani already has an understanding with Atl Madrid, and he’s too much of a great foorballer to go in Chelsea or Man U

    Responder

  20. West Ham or Everton?

    Responder

  21. this channel has also fallen down the pecking order mate

    Responder

  22. Modric ballondor winner going to america ?? please no

    Responder

  23. Battle for nothing,as he`s going to Atletico Madrid…

    Responder

  24. So wait 50m for someone on Benficas bench?

    Responder

  25. No!! No!! No CAVANI!!!!

    Responder

  26. Cavani signed a precontractual agreement with Athletico Madrid weeks ago

    Responder

  27. Cavani Will Help Manchester United top 4🙌❤

    Responder

  28. Chelsea should just bring in mertens and cavani for the cheap. Get UCL and in the summer sell the two and buy Werner and sancho. And In regards to cb if it’s not a world class cb then I don’t want to see a new one at the club I’d rather get a good Lb maybe one of the Alexs.

    Responder

  29. Id love seeing Modric & Cavani playing in Miami together. More than likely wont happen but a guy can dream

    Responder

  30. 01:50 and he just scored tonight to prove u wrong

    Responder

  31. Mike mcubb has a cold

    Responder

  32. Smells like a Falcao deal for united or Chelsea

    Responder

  33. If Cavani comes to Chelsea he’s gonna be a bench player.

    Responder

  34. Play at 1.25 speed for a better experience, you may thank me later.

    Responder

  35. Yea cuz Cavani totally wants to leave Rn during psg best chance to get out of the round of 16 to play Europa league makes sense

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *