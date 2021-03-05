With Edinson Cavani looking set to leave PSG, both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to fight for the Uruguay international!
35 comentarios
owed by david Beckham lol
Nothi g is realistic on here and I just subscribed 🤔
tbh i want mbappe , naymar and calvani to all leave psg it would be so entertaining to see these players all leaving
Last time rights on transaction PL in Ukraine was bayed by shiteble company, that's why we stay this season awhile. 🙁
Cavani??? Who buys him at this age…..man utd better sign timo werner plssss
Buying a 32 year old Edison Cavani is a waste of money he isn’t a Cr7 or messi even zlatan but nonetheless a great footballer cavani is.
Can man United please just sign a talented player
Cavani will be a great addition for the blues, he can be a starter and also makes Tammy Abraham grow along with his ideas…
actually isnt Cavani in Madrid right now talking with atheltico?
Ferguson's could sign the best Players. Now Even Haaland rather not go to his former coach. Which good player would choose to play for Ole. Even Ashley Young has refused to remain under Ole. Even the dreadful and awful Lingard wants to go. We look tactic less on the pitch. it's TRUE that Manutd are a bigger Club but acting SMALL by keeping OLE. #OleOut #GlazersOut #EdwoodwardOut
Really hope Everton dont ruin another young star
Cavani going to Man U is a joke 😂😂😂
Poor choice 👎🙄
Cavani best days are over, I pray Chelsea don’t sign him.
there you go again; chelsea with expired buys! wait till messi is on crutches, then we'll pay fortune..bullshit, hipposhit, elephantshit…
Sold Lukaku and now, buying Cavani. Ole needs,to go now
In what world would cavani look at his choices atletico, Chelsea, Man utd, and go yes man utd is the club for me lol…there gonna struggle to find players who would happily jump on that sinking ship😂😂😂😂
Cavani would bomb at Chelsea. Everyone talks about the No. 9 curse at Chelsea. Which if you’re superstitious you’d say Abraham has broken that. Honestly I think the way Chelsea play just doesn’t suit creative European strikers. We’re better of with a Classic British Poacher.
Bullshit, cavani already has an understanding with Atl Madrid, and he’s too much of a great foorballer to go in Chelsea or Man U
West Ham or Everton?
this channel has also fallen down the pecking order mate
Modric ballondor winner going to america ?? please no
Battle for nothing,as he`s going to Atletico Madrid…
So wait 50m for someone on Benficas bench?
No!! No!! No CAVANI!!!!
Cavani signed a precontractual agreement with Athletico Madrid weeks ago
Cavani Will Help Manchester United top 4🙌❤
Chelsea should just bring in mertens and cavani for the cheap. Get UCL and in the summer sell the two and buy Werner and sancho. And In regards to cb if it’s not a world class cb then I don’t want to see a new one at the club I’d rather get a good Lb maybe one of the Alexs.
Id love seeing Modric & Cavani playing in Miami together. More than likely wont happen but a guy can dream
01:50 and he just scored tonight to prove u wrong
Mike mcubb has a cold
Smells like a Falcao deal for united or Chelsea
If Cavani comes to Chelsea he’s gonna be a bench player.
Play at 1.25 speed for a better experience, you may thank me later.
Yea cuz Cavani totally wants to leave Rn during psg best chance to get out of the round of 16 to play Europa league makes sense