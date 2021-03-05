Solskjaer mistake revealed | Rashford, Martial & Cavani | Manchester United News Now

Please sign up for The Football Terrace FC for FREE here –
RIP BOOMINATOR
Fred > Bruno
Halaan is left footed
35:30 Every United fan should listen to that point. I think we dodged a bullet with Sancho because he is overly reliant on his respective full back. However, you play him on the left and that combination of Telles-Sancho becomes deadly. But that means we still didn't bring in a right winger so we go back to square one.
Martial can dribble through small spaces,I think rashford flourishes when there's space to run
I have to say ,saif looks like henrikh miktarian. Also RIP Maradona and Heavy D. I actually use to watch him on storage Hunter's,that's before I knew he was on AFTV
RIP Maradonna
1stly I would just like to ask if your 1st 2 callers were drunk? And secondly, I agree with you about the team last night. It did feel balanced. I said as much last night. Was nice that Rashford held his width, drawing a defensive player or 2 over to the right, creating more space in the middle for Cavani to try and exploit. It just reafirms my opinion that a right sided attacking player is needed. Rashford hasn't been happy on them right in the past. Mata and Greenwood don't want to hold that width, so maybe Rashid could do that short term. In essence, I agree that all 3 should play. And Donny should play to.
YNWA
Rip to heady d and maradonna
If we are relying on this board to build the team, then we are doomed.
Messing with the intro sound balance?
Don't do that
Rip HD
Also that guy who sounded Asian he was defo on something
Also Maradona … just passed away aged 60
We can sign CR7 who can make us better! get two for the price of one CR7 junior is gonna b 11 years old o looks like he’s gonna b just like his dad if not better! Wherever CR7 goes, junior goes with him! Get him for free which makes it even better and also make junior eligible for England as well! Now that’s thinking future for the club! Wow I’m a genius 😘
Got to love @saif determination
This time he came prepared with his list of 10 better players🤣
Shame they are all retired🤣🤣
Cavani out and out quality ,
Goal a game or assist !
What's with the Bruno haters? Ndombele is not better than Bruno????
This saif dude is talking rubbish. How can you compare bruno with passed players? He is on the same level as KDB. He can fit into city team all day.
You keep walking me off the ledge of Ole Out to Ole Maybe? I don’t think he is the guy to take us to the promised land but then you throw stats at us and I back off. Stop it! I like my gut feelings better! 😂
RIP HD 👊🏼
Respect Tel for keeping it professional after hearing such sad news live on air 👊🏼
VDB one touch passing is mint
Martia offers nothing on the pitch and he doesnt a start
Donny is one of the first players for a long while that I have seen control the tempo of the game from the CM position in that manner since ……Carrick .. The board have now finally replaced Herrera 😇😇
RIP Heavy D, I don't like to speculate but I just read an article that said Heavy D was missing for 2 weeks, I don't trust the source of the article (bullshit tabloid) but if Heavy D committed suicide it's so sad. Troopz must feel like a right bellend after he posted a hate filled rant about Heavy D around a month ago, life's too short for that bullshit, online bullying is a problem just look at Caroline Flack and imagine being a prem player and listening or seeing some of the hate they receive online and at times coming from their own clubs so called fans, some of it is vile and disgusting. Again I do not know anything of what happened to Heavy D and maybe he died of natural causes, very sad either way. P.S. I am not blaming Troopz in anyway but today really shows that life is too short for that nonsense.
HOW CAN 'united fans' NOT RATE BRUNO????????????????????????????
Wtf if he dosnt know Kdb name the he's dosnt even watch football what a fucking troll this safe guy !!
He's naming legend instead of world class players who currently play wtf is he smoking never talk to safe again !!
A world class dm would bring so much to this team just look at hojberg i am not saying he is world class but you can see the difference from when winks plays in that position