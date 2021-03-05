Which Premier League clubs are interested in signing Edinson Cavani? | Good Morning Transfers

SUBSCRIBE ►
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►
All the latest transfer news and rumours from Sky Sports News. We’ll bring you updates on Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses! Plus, do Manchester United need to replace the injured Marcus Rashford?
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
►TWITTER:
►FACEBOOK:
►WEBSITE:
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
►SOCCER AM:
►SKY SPORTS F1:
Camisetas Cádiz CF Tienda de Camiseta Real Sociedad de Fútbol – Todas …
50 comentarios
Nic
Feckin biased Sky and their United agendas trying to push players through to United… Gentle reminder Sky.. You ain't uniited's feckin scouts.. Give it rest already 😖😖😖
That's a face for radio.
Cavani could easily become one of the best scorer in Premier league. Rashford, Martial, Jesus, even Kane in my opinion is has not reached Canavi's legacy. Kane's body is made out of glass.
Who’s the blonde girl wearing black?😍
Breaking news:spurs swipe eriksen for cavani plus $5 million
Danny Collins should drop the word "obviously" from his vocabulary. Other than thay, he is doing okay.
What's her accent?
This felt like a trip to IKEA
I'm an arsenal fan & I couldn't give a fck if lacazette left cuz he's garbage, & overrated, his goal scoring record for arsenal is poor, & the way he's performing lately he clearly doesn't want be there so I'd fck him off asap, & replace him with better
He’s gonna become another falcao
Which premier teams are interested ? How about none
Sexy women
The accent❤️
Edinson Cavani move to Man Utd will be good in the short term. If man Utd go for him go for him,get a youth player to lean from him.
Edison should go to Tottenham or Man United. Make Premier league perhaps more interesting, Liverpool rippin the top division apart.
Remember when sky sports use to tell the truth! Where’s this £50m premiership rival CB Chelsea where signing 2 weeks ago! Stop making up stories for views, we prefer real stories
Cavani to man united 🙏
Lets just throw in a couple of females with these ex pro players etc facepalm
Wow could listen to jo all day,beautiful,intelligent,graceful, and knows her football what a woman,probably the most perfect woman in the world,probably,
What a load of waffle and conjecture
What? Since when did Cavani play on the wings??
Emma 🌹❤️
Tottenham are not big enough for Cavani. It will be clubs of the stature of an Atletico, a Chelsea or a United
Manchester United dont need cavini he way to oid Manchester United need someone else
Man Utd needs Cavani badly. But we know how useless they are in signing players . He will go to Che in a week .
Sky rep: what do you think about the money offered
Collins: Well, obviously the window is open so, yea.
💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏻♂️💁🏿♀️💁🏿♂️💁🏻♀️💁♂️💁🏿♂️💁🏻♂️
This weekend all united fans must so how they feel towards the owners n the board n Ed fans just talk to much n do nothing its time
Spurs go for Bale!
funny how sky found out about cacani wanting to leave 24 hours ago but i found out last week.
Man United they are joker they need players and they are doing nothing about it
It’s surprise me why the heal we are not signing a striker wat man u we are going down down down
I will sign Cavani to clean my yard for $100 a week
Cavani to Chelsea! 🙏
It’s been 3 weeks and Manchester United have signed NO ONE. This just shows that the board & owners have no ambition/ respect for the fans or club. They are a few points off top 4 with a depleted & injury hit squad & they don’t sign anyone? Disgrace
Newcastle United buy players with SportsDirect vouchers
Hopefully none of them, Cavani is massively overated. Always comes up short in big UCL games and his goal tally only looks good because he plays in a farmers league.
These are some ' Goodfellas' right here😁
18:11 what was that ?
I don’t care cause im so Happy Liverpool Win last night!!!!!
Get Rooney back😍
All of them you clown. What a stupid question. Might as well have just called the video "Lets talk about Cavani cos he put in a transfer request"
SKY SPORTS STOP BEING LAZY AND REMOVE THE GAPS BETWEEN THE BREAKS 😂 PURE LAZINESS
man utd need someone hey can rely on
Hope he will be a manchester utd player
Will Woodward ever pull his finger out, just sign Bruno and Sign Cavani I don't care about the money it's not like we're short, we'd get 2/3 years out of Cavani and he'd score our goals, Bruno would make them.
How is Bruno,Grealish and sancho too much to ask for..I reckon you could get all 3 for 200mil, that's money well spent. Woodward isn't even approaching them! He needs to leave. He works for the glazers not Manchester or our club he's a fraud suprised he ain't mates with Andrew formerly known as prince..
any latest news for bruno Fernandes
Sounds like they’re sat in the canteen
I think is worth to try for MU to sign Cavani for short solution and become a mentor like Zlatan. Although the name is not as big as Zlatan but at least it has a positive impact and experience to share. Cavani also has a positive attitude. That is my opinion but I don't know about other opinion.