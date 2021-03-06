⚪1-6! Spurs crush Man United!⚪(+Cavani and Sancho transfer update! Parody Goals Highlights)

34 comentarios en ⚪1-6! Spurs crush Man United!⚪(+Cavani and Sancho transfer update! Parody Goals Highlights)



  1. Best team lost
    Jose Mourinho 2020

    Responder

  2. This aged well :):):)

    Responder

  3. How the f*** did cavani burn his contract when it was raining

    Responder

  4. How funny is that spurs is currently lower than manu even after that win😂😂😂👌

    Responder

  5. Mourinho best charachters

    Responder

  6. What's the name of the original song please?

    Responder

  7. Original song

    Responder

  8. What's the original song

    Responder

  9. TOTTENHAMbest

    Responder

  10. What’s the real song called

    Responder

  11. Spurs is in 6 hahahaha man u is in 2

    Responder

  12. 3/0 today

    Responder

  13. Who is here after Twattenhum is only mid of the table?

    Responder

  14. Mourinho: "Give it to me one more time."
    Reminded me of Freddie Mercury.

    Responder

  15. Cavani's beautiful hair
    OG joke.

    Responder

  16. 6-1 man utd vs spurs BUT 7-2 BAYERN MUNICH 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Responder

  17. Man Ushited

    Responder

  18. HahahHah

    Responder

  19. That Martial red was STUPID VAR IS 🤬

    Responder

  20. Who here after Man U are in first place
    Give it a like

    Responder

  21. Why didn't you make Leicester 5 Manchester city 2

    Responder

  22. What's the song called?

    Responder

  23. Manchester United are top now

    Responder

  24. Who else watching this while spurs are 5th and Man U are 1st

    Responder

  25. haha lol top of the league man u and tottenham in europa league FIFTH PLACE HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. EVEN ARSENAL HAVE A BETTER WIN RATE LATELY!!!

    Responder

  26. Who’s Here After Man Unt Went Top Of The League

    Responder

  27. now guess who's top!

    Responder

  28. Man utd: 1st
    Tottenaham:6th.

    Responder

  29. Who's watching when Man U is top of the league?

    Responder

  30. Who wouldve predicted 3 months later utd would be 3 points clear at the top lmao

    Responder

  31. Who’s here now united are first after a 1-0 win vs burnley

    Responder

  32. Well Now Karma Has Really Struck Tottenham Where Top Of The Premier League And They Not Even Above Everton

    Responder

  33. and now united at top of the league

    Responder

  34. What's the real song's name?

    Responder

