Cavani Screamer | Semi-Final Draw | Everton 0-2 Manchester United Carabao Cup Highlights

Join the DISCORD Group: and Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member – and please sign up for The Football TerraceNewsletter here –
📺Football Terrace Clips –
Please sign up for our Flick community! It’s an amazing app!📺
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member –
📷Insta –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis, player debate & fan media reviews/opinions.
Camisetas Francia Ligue 1 ENVíO y DEVOLUCIóN GRATIS – Colección de camisetas de fútbol oficiales de Zalando.
43 comentarios
"Nice 36:14 🍌🍌🍌🍌n"
"30:27 Anyone want to do this with me😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️"
"rnOMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️n"
"Lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️rnn"
"rnHi Boys 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️n"
I know it's a late comment. But the panel forgot that? If am not mistaken didn't Jose lost to conte in the fa Cup final. So he has lost a major final and unfortunately we had to be his 1st major cup loss.
Not falling for another little decent run ffs I would love to be proved wrong and win some trophies ffs
Soon as some injuries hit Man U you'll see how quiet they'll go don't you lot worry 😉👍🏽
That Cavani incident was deffo a Red. Simple.
Rants is ignorant as shit if he does not respect his own manager at this stage
Thomas tuchel has been sacked bye bye Pochettino time to back ole till the summer 👍
cavani should have been sent off
I noticed Greenwood is learning well from Cavani, he's trying to score headers now. Was unlucky not to score with his diving attempt vs everton. #GGMU
Ole in this week? Next hes out again😂
El Matador is clutch in the key moments when a goal is needed.
Arsenal fans still talking, stay in your lane guy's LOL
Let's beat city, I don't wanna see another game like we did already this season.
Terry need to let other also twalk 🤗
Twanzebi should play over AWB, Bailey over Lindelof & we have a chance of winning the league
with VAR UTD would have been down to 10 men at 0-0
Clear red. Literally every single game united get help from refs. From ridiculous penalties to the ball clearly going out of play in buildup to goals to players like Maguire being allowed to rear naked choke opposition players to absurd var decisions. When’s it gona end wobbie?! & yet even with refs doing the opposite to us & our injuries we top 🤣🔴💪
Boxing day away at Leicester,followed by 4 games at home.
29th Dec,Wolves.
01st Jan,Villa.
05th City,League cup.
09th Watford,Fa cup.
Have a good one.👹
i am glad to see that other media outlets gave Pogba MOTM……when he is gone…..will be appreciated!
what is so special about VDB……….what has he done or shown?
Everton didnt play well because we made it like that, simple. People need to give credit where credit is dued.
Ole at the wheel
🎶 "Give it give it give it edi cavani, pass him the ball and watch him score all the goals" 🎶 🔊🎵
Good win for the lads
Nahh cavani grabbed his face and shoved him to the ground and I for one love var, var gave us Paris 2019 ❤️
Man U vs man city, what y’all scoreline predictions? I say Man U take it 2-1
Saeed “ We can win the League, cup”
World class goal by Cavani but no question about it he should have been sent off.
Manchester United are winning the league….it's already set & done…..you can bet your house on it…..Bruno is the best player in the world has ever seen…Mcsauce is better then Maradona….. Rashford better then Messi…… Ole at the wheel…..21 is coming….. Liverfools, Chelshit,aranal , man shitty, bottlespurs, Chester shitty are all rubbish club…… Hated, Adored, but never ignore……GGMU
Manchester united ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋
13:43 I love that. Do you love me? 😍💋 💝💖❤️
City v Spurs in the final should be interesting. Pep v Jose
I'm Alone 😍😥
Midnight vibes 🙂
World-class finish from Edi 💥 I'm glad my favourite player Tony got an assist & a goal 😬 Output again this week not bad from a player playing through bad form it's just wonderful to see!
We made 9 changes & the team still looked strong 100% better than Arsenal's 1st team! Everton never came in to our half till half a hour in to the game.
Eric Bailly was amazing see how the whole dynamic of the team changes having a fast CB next to Maguire, no tucking in business from the full backs is proof, we still need to sign a CB we know how good Eric is but he's injury prone, Glad we won Citeh next.
Easy win for United (city)
Manchester United are the biggest English club. End of story.
Give it give it give it to Edison Cavani.