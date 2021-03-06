Top 10 Football Striker 2018 | Salah,Ronaldo,Cavani,Suarez,Kane & More HD

12 comentarios en Top 10 Football Striker 2018 | Salah,Ronaldo,Cavani,Suarez,Kane & More HD



my Top 10 Football Striker of the current Season! Messi & Neymar not included. (not striker for me) – New Video Presented By Giovadieci

I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law

  1. Lewandowski should be higher . Crappy list

  3. What a crappy list!

  4. Salah is nominal not a striker he's RF, anyway good video

  5. beau classements

  6. simple thing is salah who is 25 years old has done nothing worth remember but messi at his age was 3 times balonder winner any many things …

  7. salah the top player of ur video has career goals of 156 (approx) and messi scored 91 goals in one year

  8. Fuck you messi and Neymar aver are you

  9. Before you guys start shouting 'Where's Messi and Neymar'…. do they look like strikers to you?

  11. u dont know anything about football ..where is neymar ..messi …

  12. Look Dhaka Boyz 101 YouTube channel …and share ..subscribe…place

