DELIVERING NEW NIKE BOOTS TO EDINSON CAVANI

In this video Joltter surprises PSG & Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani with a pair of the Nike Hypervenom 3 DF football boots in the new Back/Red/Sliver colorway before asking him questions about his football boots and being a goalscorer. Tune in to the interview with Edinson Cavani right now to not miss out!
Get the new Nike Hypervenom 3 DF «Black Pack» right here
Edinson Cavani is a world class striker, currently playing for the League 1 team Paris Saint-Germain aswell as the national team of Uruguay. Recently, Cavani scored a goal as they beat FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 4-0. Edinson Cavani is considered one of the most clinical goalscorers in European top football which makes him a perfect match for the Nike Hypervenom 3 football boots. We’re hoping that delivering the new boots to Cavani ahead of the FC Barcelona vs PSG 2nd leg match will bring him luck on the pitch!
Hope you enjoyed the episode! Make sure to TURN ON THE SUBTITLES in case your Spanish is not so good 😉
The winner of the giveaway will be announced HERE IN THE COMMENT SECTION on March 16th – good luck!
my favourite match was amiens sc vs psg which psg tied by a super come back which was at the first half psg where down for 2 goals and then made a comeback
Cavani skills please
FOOTBALL -its not just a game which needs a good foot and a few skills in your hand,its a game of a proper mindset….thats what cavani has and of course that mindset proved to be a vital key of sucess against barca in the 1st leg(4-0) ……….
THANK YOU UNISPORT
Di Maria ❤️💙
CAVANI 🔥🔥
My one was when psg beat barca 4-0
My best psg moment was when di Maria scored that long free kick not long ago. I was watching the match on TV with my psg shirt. And When he scored it was just mental to sum it up.
my favourite moment in recent psg history was when they beat barça 4:0 🙂
6-5 remember DAT XD
I liked when psg scored 4 goals against Barcelona
psg win 4-0 barca
why favorite moment from PSG was when Zlatan scored that backheel against bastia it was an incredible shot muchas gracias 😉
Perfect . He couldn't of said better . That's why he is a professional and at that level
barca vs psg 6-1😂
Just di maria, he is fantastic! and Edison as well 😉
Favorite that's hard cause I'm a PSG fan I guess when they beat Barca 4-0 really made me happy and made me want to play football 😄
the best PSG moment it's the victory against OM at the Velodrome Stadium I think
cavani is someone who gave the best of him for the team thats the foundement of football: it's a human thing first.
Yes edison cavani is my favourit player of all time.
Who is the winner?
My favourite moment was when Zlatan hit the the ball with his heel and scored against Bastia
My favourite pag moment was when Psg won 4-0 against Barca⚽️
PSG – FC Nantes in May when zlatan scores and became historic in PSG and then later in the match he's children runs into the pitch and then he leaves. I came like a king and I left like a legend. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The best moment with Psg was the Zlatan signing, that was amazing!!🙏🏽🙏🏽
what is the best boots for defenders cdm cb lb rb
I became a fan of PSG about 4 years ago.. I saw them as a club full of ambitions and really want to see them be successful in Europe, alas this year won't be that year </3 anyways Cavani has undoubtedly been my favorite player since his days in Napoli… As thrilled as I was to see him score on his PSG debut, or even that unforgettable solo goal vs Bastia, I have to say my favorite PSG moment was when I saw David Beckham end his historic career with the Paris outfit, there was so much emotion I teared when I watched him go, at least he left with the right club. Ici c'est Paris!
my favourite moment was when zlatan made the celebration, were he showed all his tattoos of names that have been forgotten.. speciel moment for me.
My favorite PSG moment was David Beckham's retirement.
when zlatan did the scorpion kick
my favourite psg moment were PSG crushing Barcelona in the first leg in the champions league. Or signing zlatan
My favorite PSG moment was when they crushed Barca 4-0
Unisport, my favorite moment in PSG was when Beckham played. It was such a touching moment.
My favourite PSG moment is when Barça won 6-1 against them to get through to the quarterfinals of the UCL after the 4-0 first leg loss.
To be honest, it is probably when Thiago Silva scored the header to take PSG to the quarterfinals against Chelsea in the 2014/15 season of the Champions League. Just like so many UCL games, it was tense and was really exciting to watch.
-Kenta
My absolute favorite PSG moment, was 16 febuary 2016 (PSG-Chelsea).
PSG came in front with Zlatan Ibrahimovic´s freekick. Just before the break, chelsea got a corner. And John Obi Mikel bang the ball in the net, to 1-1.
After the break PSG, couldn't stop create chances. And in the 78´ minute, Angel Di Maria chip the ball over the defends, and finds Edison Cavani.
Cavani strikes the ball perfectly, and bang the ball in Thibaut Courtois´ goal.
The game ends 2-1, and PSG were one step closer to the Champions League final.
So Joltter, if you are looking for the biggest Edinson Roberto Cavani Gómez (aka El Matador), he is right here.
The shirt will fit perfectly to my brand new Nike Hypervenom 3 DF in black.
keep on the good work guys! #unisportlife
Beating Barca 4-0😂😂😂
favorite psg moment: Psg beats barcelona 4-0 in champions league
My favourite PSG moment was when I went to a game where we won our league title after 19 years, with Zlatan in 2012-2013
My favourite PSG moment Was PSG's 4-0 win against Fc Barcelona