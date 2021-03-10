16 comentarios

  1. Cavani got sent off after 71min. Brazil 2-0 up. No Telles on the pitch so far.

  2. Do you think Southgate should play Dan James? I know he's welsh, but i reckon he can do a job for us

  3. Martial has been in absolutely terrible form( in the prem) cavani should start

  4. That new front 3 😍

  5. If you want a stream for the game hesgoal.com is a good website

  6. The end🤣

  7. ukraine v switzerland has been called off aswell due to ukraine team isolating

  8. its tuesday night today, so should be back by wednesday night/thursday morning

  9. Keep up the work Rick

  10. Lindelof for Sweden in the game against France as well

  11. Matic and Fred will start vs WBA

  12. Wouldn’t mind that front 3

  13. Just so everyone knows… Cavani is the same age as Vardy! People act like he’s got no legs.

  14. Martial is injured ricky.

  15. Ricky do you watch south american Qualifiers? lots of heart and balls is put into those games

  16. imo we are a better football team with martial starting. cavani def deserves minutes tho

