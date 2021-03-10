Gonzalo Jara Sticks His Finger Up Uruguay's Edinson Cavani’s Butthole [UNCENSORED]

Chile’s Gonzalo Jara Sticks His Finger Up Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani’s Butthole, before getting him sent off for play acting. – Gonzalo Jara stuck his middle finger in Edinson Cavani’s butthole during the Chile vs Uruguay Copa America 2015 game.
This is not a scene we football/soccer lovers would like to see repeated.
Edinson Cavani red carded after Chile player sticks finger up his butt, then dives
We’d like to congratulate Chile defender Gonzalo Jara on pulling off one of the greatest pieces of gamesmanship of all time. First, he touches Edinson Cavani’s butt. Then, he sticks a finger up there. Cavani, to his credit, does not react.
Shocked by this, Jara then dives and pretends Cavani punched him in the face. After this jerk touches his butt, sticks a finger up his butt and dives, Cavani finally loses his cool. The referee gives him a second yellow card for dissent and he’s off. Minutes later, Chile score and Uruguay get knocked out of Copa America.
Chile’s Gonzalo Jara Sticks His Finger Up Edinson Cavani’s Butt, Then Commits Terrible Flop To Get Cavani Ejected
Chile’s Gonzalo Jara gets Edinson Cavani sent off with a bad touch
Gonzalo Jara stuck his middle finger in Edinson Cavani’s butt | Uruguay vs Chile | Copa América 2015
Edinson Cavani red carded after Chile player sticks finger up his butt, then dives
Gonzalo Jara puts his finger in Cavani’s butthole
Gonzalo Jara puts his finger in Cavani’s ass
Gonzalo Jara gets Cavani Redcarded
Edison Cavani redcard
Edinson Cavani Red Card because Gonzalo Jara fingers his Ass
Camisetas Irán TiendaFutbolMundial – camisas, jerseys, zapatos de futbol
3 comentarios
Finger in the bum.
Lol I knew these Chileans were gay 😂 wouldn't be surprised if the Chilean players had a huge gangbang with each other as a pregame ritual 😂😂😂😂
This http://t.co/K0bXXfnsVh might be of interest you you.