Gonzalo Jara Sticks His Finger Up Uruguay's Edinson Cavani’s Butthole [UNCENSORED]

This is not a scene we football/soccer lovers would like to see repeated.

We’d like to congratulate Chile defender Gonzalo Jara on pulling off one of the greatest pieces of gamesmanship of all time. First, he touches Edinson Cavani’s butt. Then, he sticks a finger up there. Cavani, to his credit, does not react.

Shocked by this, Jara then dives and pretends Cavani punched him in the face. After this jerk touches his butt, sticks a finger up his butt and dives, Cavani finally loses his cool. The referee gives him a second yellow card for dissent and he’s off. Minutes later, Chile score and Uruguay get knocked out of Copa America.

