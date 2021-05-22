Will Edinson Cavani STAY AT MANCHESTER UNITED?? || Transfer Talk





Two goals and three assists topped off a masterclass performance from Edinson Cavani in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against AS Roma.

Manchester United have gone through a number of players who have not dealt with the pressure of the number seven shirt, but Cavani has shown how strong he is both on and off the pitch and that he can deliver when the time comes to it.

However, Cavani’s future is unclear. His contract with United is done this summer but it is reported that United are keen to keep the Uruguayan. Solskjaer has always said that he would like Cavani to stay a further year, but that he is respectful to him to decide whether he wants to take that option on, or return to South America.

