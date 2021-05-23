Mbappé & Neymar happy with Benzema's return, Zlatan "very sad", Cavani on fire | The News of the Day

Karim Benzema is back in the French team much to the delight of football fans, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar but also Marcelo, Luka Modric and his Real Madrid buddies! They all reacted to him returning to the national team. We’re going to talk about it in the News of the Day! We’re also discussing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sadness at being out of the Euro, Edinson Cavani’s amazing goal in front of 10,000 fans and many more news stories as well!
#KarimBenzema #KylianMbappé #Euro2021
42 comentarios
With Benzema's return, are France the favorites to win the Euro? 🤔
Wembley
RIP to all other team only one team can stop I,e 🇵🇹 and germany
Santiago bernabeu
Feeling sad for Zlatan 😞
I feel sad. I wanted watch Zlatan sir playing again in national team. Love u Zalatan from India🇮🇳 ❤👍✊
France should be stupid not to call him as with his current form he is one of the best strikers in the world
I am thinking we will wear the no.10 jersy , Mbappe or Karim ? 🤔
Everybody is talking about Frances front 3 now with Benzena back. But nobody realized that Portugal have Ronaldo, All rounder, Bruno back at his best, Ruben Dias, world class defender, and Andre Silva, goal scoring sensation
The 2nd news made me sad man😭
May you Recover asap Zlatan
Ibracadabra 👑❤️
Are you brother to bruno Fernandes?
city will sign haland and united will harry kane, and maybe both jesus and martial move to tottenham
I used to love this channel.. no talking.. simply video with wording and music.. now since justin do the talking i dnt think its necessary for him to be on the video.. imma unsubscribe now.. tq
ooh hell no, just when i thought that Antony Marcial was going to lead the front line , i hear this news.
Ngl I want Portugal to win the next world cup so Ronaldo can achieve his dream before he retires
Next video:"Man U's no.7 curse finally breaks"
Benzema became so good that France couldn't ignore him
stamford bride
I hate this man 😡😡😡😡😡
1990 world cup won by Germany in italy.. hope they can repeat Victory in euro 2020! Can't wait!
Sweden plays much better without ibra….the world cup 2018 is a good example! 10x better sweden
The stadium was Santiago Bernabeu
Benzema🔥🔥🔥🔥⚡
7:00 such a bully😂
Felix also has a dispute with messi
😁😁😁😁😂😂😂
Poor zlatan 😭😭😭😭
Man this has been said for 69420 billion times but
This guy looks like bruno fernandes and sounds like mrbeast!
He should of been there years ago. He was punished. For political reasons.
Ronaldo was his unlucky 🧿
The commentator kinda looks like Bruno Fernandes
Benzema and Mbappe deadly duo
KB×KM😬🔥🔥
The 2021 European Championship has a lot of hype
Where can I get a shirt like that ?
Mbappè and benzema 🤯
Fisrt of all really sad for my idol the lion Zlatan ibrahimovic.
Every fan of zlatan were eagerly waiting for his return to euro's in style but unfortunately thats not happening.
But still lets hope he would be back with ac milan in champions league(if they qualify)and for the world cup with sweden again with all the fire inside him.
And like he used to say a goal in world cup has not ever happened but not at all impossible.
Let that happen.
Second of all really happy that karim benzema is back to the french squad.
Well deserving call up from didier deschamps.
Karim have performed undoubtedly as the best for real madrid when the whole squad was sinking.
Karim is a player who give his 100 percent for the club or country.
Well deserving call up.
And finally edinson cavani you beauty🔥
The goal was a message to the manchester united fans that he still got some bombs with him to destroy the oppostion squad.
Wonderful goal.
A 40 metre world class lob🎆
A goal that will be remebered 🔴❤
Welcome back home benzema has been consistent with real madrid the past 10 years he deserves it
What is happening in India FOOTBALL
Offside goal of the season and I'm not here to see a reply
All oh my goal fans say with me that "we stand with Palestine" ❤️🇦🇪❤️🇦🇪
Benzema good luck for euro 2020💐💐💐
Is messi playing for argentina