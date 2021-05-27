Goal Edinson CAVANI (9') / Paris Saint-Germain – Toulouse FC (1-0) (PARIS-TFC) / 2018-19

Paris Saint-Germain – Toulouse FC ( 1-0) Edinson CAVANI (9′) goal. Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse FC Goals in video

Ligue 1 Conforama – Season 2018/2019 – Week 14 Parc des Princes – Saturday 24 November 2018

Goals : Edinson CAVANI (9′ – Paris Saint-Germain)

2 comentarios

  1. best striker ever to play

    Responder

  2. Omg je suis lePremier ! Vive Paris !

    Responder

