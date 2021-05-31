Breaking Chelsea News: Chelsea In Paris Negotiating Cavani Proposal !





SUBSCRIBE TO YAN’S YARD – Click Link Below,

In today’s Chelsea News Video,

I talk about Matt Law’s recent article in the Telegraph breaking the news about Edinson Cavani. The striker wants a move to Madrid, but Chelsea are currently in Paris trying to negotiate a loan move that could suit all parties!

The future is bright for CFC.

Join the Football Therapy Discord for $1 via Patreon,

Patreon:

Stream Labs:

Follow me on Twitter and Instragram: @FootballYannick

Football Therapy is a Football YouTube channel run by host and owner Yan. Although this channel is currently covering all things Chelsea Football Club, eventually Football Therapy will cover all things football. Yannick often talks about world football in his live streams if you are looking for different football content. Generally, this channel will post analytical videos on Chelsea matches and players. Expect previews, reviews, analysis videos and Chelsea news videos on this channel!

Yan has also recently started a FIFA 20 Chelsea Career gaming series, where he is currently navigating Chelsea FC through a transfer ban while learning how to get better at FIFA (with the help of the viewers and subscribers).

If you are a Chelsea FC fan, or indeed just a football fan, feel free to subscribe to Football Therapy and join Yannick on his YouTube journey!

Enjoy the football!

#ChelseaNews #ChelseaTransfers



Camisetas Valladolid Camisetas de futbol baratas. Comprar camisetas de futbol baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Ni?os. Equipaciones de futbol baratas 2019-2020.