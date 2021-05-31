Breaking Chelsea News: Chelsea In Paris Negotiating Cavani Proposal !

SUBSCRIBE TO YAN’S YARD – Click Link Below,
In today’s Chelsea News Video,
I talk about Matt Law’s recent article in the Telegraph breaking the news about Edinson Cavani. The striker wants a move to Madrid, but Chelsea are currently in Paris trying to negotiate a loan move that could suit all parties!
The future is bright for CFC.
47 comentarios
I wander where is 150 million Transfer budget which accordingly Lampard had for Transfers 🤷♂️🤦♂️
and what if Cavani score 15 goals! we still let him go to atletico?
This has a Falcao disaster written all over it!
Cavani is a sissy cant make a choice mama and papa will talk for me
I need diego costa back the true blue striker 💙
This Cavani deal screams of Falcao and Higuain
Nah.. look at how Cavani plays.. he's a wasteful player… Yes he does score goals but go check his gameplay and it will tell
We should make a 6 month loan swap with rangers for Alfredo morelos, and give them oli giroud.. Scored 28 times in Scotland this season, could be a good cheaper fit for a backup to Tammy if cavani goes elsewhere
while they are there, get back Bulka with some extras Kurzawa and Draxler.
If he don't want to come, he isn't going to play to his best because his heart in not for Chelsea.
like the idea – Cavani on short term loan. Could help us and give him some good football for a few months
Is tammy still injured?
I wish costa stayed at Chelsea. Konte made bad decision for buying morata.
Thanks for all your efforts in these videos mate, very grateful!
Get Pukki from Norwich
Our offer has been rejected.As always penny pinching
Bullshit.penny pinching again.
And plan b if they don't get cavani? Hope we do
Already psg rejected chelsea loan offer. Forget this non sense loan fee. Forget him and find another option before the window closes
you like talking too much why know Good news from you oooo
Is he coming to chelsea🤨
For real
I’d rather have Diego come back
Yes, indeed, even a 6-month loan would greatly increase Chelsea's chances of making the top four
Stupid wages. I think players should get full money if thy play.75 % if they are on the bench. Half if not playing . That should motivate to play better. If we get him…i Hope cavani not going to end up like higuain . How everbody said . Yer,he's a good player. He'll gets us some goals.. but. Well have to wait and see. 👍.😊
Chelsea fighting for the transfer to be unbanned I can’t see us getting anyone this January if so please Hurry
Cavani , timo Werner , Isco that’s who I want at Chelsea ⚽️💙
Huh
What a fucken bad desperate move 🤢..what is left in Cavani ,,,he has not been playing for for a fucken century… What is left on a fucken 33 years who had been 🤕 injured forever… What is he going to do in the fucken PL for God sake???? He is physically unfit,, Lampard again got it wrong,,, the deal is a losing one 👎🙄😟🤢no, the idea is idiotic brooo 👎left back…
Chelsea should sign Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in Italy, he's more better and cheap
Yan, Atletico already HAVE offered money to PSG, they've had bid turned down, so, our loan offer will be no competition for a solid money bid now.
"Lamrad is prepared to shelve his plans to buy a left back and the winger"…. says it all about our ambitions, really… We're in DIRE NEED of more than just striker, we MUST get LB, we MUST get either creative world class no.10 or good winger. But no, Frank is ready to bolt on that and just be happy with getting Cavani.. I am very concerned about this kind of mentality, really.
Chelsea are dreaming if they think PSG are selling Cavani, practically, for 5mil, because we want to take him on loan and his contract expires this summer with PSG, so, technically, we're trying to make fools out of PSG.. If Atleti offer them money, which they've already have, he's gone. And we're gonna be panic buying in the last couple of days, watch this space, we've been here before. If we're talking loans, we should at least try strikers like Jovic or Piatek, may be Diego Cossta, when (not if) Cavani leaves for Atleti
Chelsea considering Cavani is just stupid. That's my thought
I think it's perfect Yan
Loving Yan's cavani mom's impression lol
Cavani isn't playing in Paris so they want him because they need some goals……meanwhile Giroud is leaving to Milan because Chelsea doesn't want his goals. Okay, got it….
Chelsea should get CAVANI at all costs wit an option to buy permanently if he impress or go get Gabigol. Why are these guys wast time?
Tell me again, what is the role of Petr Cech..? The transfer system of Chelsea FC is broken as the Brexit deal. We might probably have signed only 3-4 world class players in last 10 years, I guess. Before that we used to snap the talents. Now it’s like, ‘yeah, we’ll do it in next transfer window.
Same story of every transfer window, we are rumored to engage with many different world class talents and then end up with probably 3rd or 4th choice of players. No wonder Chelsea got loss of 97 million € in last calender year, because there is no consistency in the team and there is no consistency because we don’t sign best talents. I still remember that Chelsea was common qualifier for champions league, even qualifying for quarter finals was no big deal, now we have played in Europa league 2 times in last 5 years.
Cavani is a powerful and creative striker, a combination of Costa and Messi. He has the ability to create his own goals without having to rely solely on assists or ball falling on his feet.
Burnley doing us a favour thank fuk.
Michy must go on loan then ….. If Cavani does well then the first 6 months loan then buy him on 2 year contract max. Great back up enough playing time & Abraham would learn so much from him. I think is a win wont cost us that much worth it. Dembele is same level as Michy and same age as Abraham and i think Gabigol Barbosa CF,RW would be great option but it seems like We dont want him.
This is one of the Chelsea Channels that ain’t boring
Cavani and Reece James would be a very very dangerous and exciting combination.
It does look like Cavani would prefer to go to Atletico, but we need to match their offer.
We should be also looking at a loan move for Origi or Jovic. Or We could go for Alfredo Morelos. Or even Gabigol.
i dont know, Chelsea are in a very difficult position as to who we sign because we dont have the money to get scammed again for someone like Falcao.
Higuain seemed good but was a disaster.
Whatever happens, we definitely need 2 signings this window, Isco would be perfect and of course a striker is an absolute must.
If Cavani dream was to play for A -Madrid then we should try someone else rather than wasting our time
Even if we sign a 300mil striker, BUT where is the service coming from? We need a creator ASAP.
Plot twist, we are actually there for mbappem
Are you sure?!? I will unsubscribe if it is a beat click,
Does anybody remember Higuain? Pato? Falcao? Shevchenko? Pizarro?… When we go for an experienced striker past his prime to do a short term job for us upfront, I fail to recall any domestic success. If the Striker can't move like they used to, they invariably fail to impress in the league for Chelsea. The best luck we had with a former star forward was Samuel Eto'o, and his ratio was 1 goal every 3 games. No, don't go for Cavani.