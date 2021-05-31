Bruno Fernandes & Edison Cavani Tactics To Goal – Manchester United v Leicester Tactical Analysis





The goal scored by Bruno Fernandes and assisted by Edison Cavani had so many clear tactical concepts behind it that lead to the goal. Here I uncover all the concepts that were on display for the goal against Leicester in a game that meant so much.

Edison Cavani always seems to make an impact when he enters the game for Manchester United and players like Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba benefit greatly from it.

