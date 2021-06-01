Edinson Cavani backed up Mason Greenwood during confrontation with Roma players

Hi everyone Welcome to @Top News 1 Watch Manchester Utd star Edinson Cavani who Incredibly backed up Mason Greenwood During Heated Confrontation With Roma Players.
Edinson Cavani came to Mason Greenwood’s rescue and defended the Manchester United starlet during a heated altercation with two Roma players, However United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday during their second-leg Europa League semi-final clash
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men punched their ticket to the final thanks to the 8-5 aggregate scoreline and Despite United’s defeat on the night, Cavani was in fine form for the Red Devils and scored a brace against Roma.
However, Edinson Cavani earned praise from United fans when he intervened during Greenwood’s war of words with Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp.
During the second half, Greenwood and Mancini were caught squaring up before Karsdorp stepped up and confronted the 19-year-old United forward.
Cavani wasted no time by pushing Karsdorp away and confronted the 26-year-old Roma right-back.
Mancini returned and tried to pull Cavani away before the pair clashed in a heated altercation as players from both teams separated them.
However, Cavani’s actions were lauded by United fans as they loved how he defended Greenwood from both Mancini and Karsdorp
Cavani whould shank their momma's their poppa's and their life🤣🤣😂
Shame for roma players bringing a young boy into a uncormfortable situation. Look into greenwoods eyes he dont want to fight
Davil blood 100%
Roma is a looser. Noob team, and players.
We need player like this !!!!!
Funny Maguire is Hiding everytime Man Utd fight against other teams
Hes playing as center back also ? More often then not hes defending like one..
This is so emotional. He acted like a father to Greenwood.
El Matador Edinson Cavani is pure word class.
Mancio❤
Cavani is not only a great player, he is a good person. He will protect the youngest and is an example of how team players should support each other
Cavani did not have the force to pull Mancini, poor idiot
Cavani un gran jugador y mejor persona.
where is other player that play for MU such a long time?cavani so mature player on the field ..
Need to sign a new deal he’s what United are missing out on
Where is our captain 🤦
Cavani backed Mason but Mason left Cavani to get surrounded afterwards 🤦🏿♂️
The King Cavani
Haha…. Mess with young cub – You get pounced by the Lion… Mason was wise not to get further involved – Cavani would have been more pumped and things could have gone worse for those Roma players as well as himself…
Luv king cavani!!!!
He's just a beast wish we got him 3 years ago
big bullies, always lose. big hearts always win
I don't know how Cavani still has so much fire and passion in him, amazing !
El Matador!
Cavani THE KING!
