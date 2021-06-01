Edinson Cavani backed up Mason Greenwood during confrontation with Roma players





Hi everyone Welcome to @Top News 1 Watch Manchester Utd star Edinson Cavani who Incredibly backed up Mason Greenwood During Heated Confrontation With Roma Players.

#EdinsonCavani #ManUtd #MasonGreenWood

#Roma #EuropaLeague #ManchesterUnited

#TopNews1

Edinson Cavani came to Mason Greenwood’s rescue and defended the Manchester United starlet during a heated altercation with two Roma players, However United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday during their second-leg Europa League semi-final clash

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men punched their ticket to the final thanks to the 8-5 aggregate scoreline and Despite United’s defeat on the night, Cavani was in fine form for the Red Devils and scored a brace against Roma.

However, Edinson Cavani earned praise from United fans when he intervened during Greenwood’s war of words with Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp.

During the second half, Greenwood and Mancini were caught squaring up before Karsdorp stepped up and confronted the 19-year-old United forward.

Cavani wasted no time by pushing Karsdorp away and confronted the 26-year-old Roma right-back.

Mancini returned and tried to pull Cavani away before the pair clashed in a heated altercation as players from both teams separated them.

However, Cavani’s actions were lauded by United fans as they loved how he defended Greenwood from both Mancini and Karsdorp

REDS THANKS FOR WATCHING THIS VIDEO

FOR MORE SUBSCRIBE OUR CHANNEL:



Camisetas Getafe Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de camisetas de equipos de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.