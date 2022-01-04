@NEWCASTLE
It is getting ridiculous. The fans should own 50% of football clubs and have a major say in how a football club should be run. The 50+1 rule like in the Bundesliga. Too much money in the game. I hope it won't result in huge debts and extortionate ticket prices.
You can’t own 2 clubs , for them to buy inter , they would have to sell Newcastle
If they buy another club I don't want them at my club.
Newcastle vs inter will be one hell of a champions league final one day
11 points from 18 matches says it all really.
⚫🔵⚫🔵 thank you !
Saudis doing Business with the Chinese lol sounds like a bull.
Inter aren't worth 1bn. Not even close.
https://youtu.be/32QgWeMyk_c
we are waiting with open arms
Savages.
FORZA INTER E VAI!!!!!!!!!!!! WELCOME PIF
Newcastle in the season 22 23 in championshipInter in Champions league with million fansNewcastle is the Amanda no PIF
Inter Milan gonna win their 4th Champions League if the Saudis buy the club.
This Is NOT the official one about Newcastle on YouTube.Bullshit.
Juve shit
Stop with the cap
🖤💙🥂🍾
💙🖤💙🖤💙🖤
Newcastle colours are black & White (same as Juventus), perhaps Bin Salman would prefer to add a more elegant combination, like black and Blue?😜🔥
