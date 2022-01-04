Gateshead – Tyne and Wear – The Angel of the North

As you approach the North of England, coming from the south, You will see an enormous brown cross in the shape of an angel. This is called ‘The Angel of the North’ and it means you are about to arrive in Gateshead – Tyne and Wear.

Gateshead is situated directly across the Tyne river from Newcastle City. It has a population of around 100,000 and is in the North East of England Gateshead has an ancient history and is first found in written records in 623.

Historically Gateshead’s industries have varied from iron work to cable making. During the industrial revolution Gateshead grew enormously. It had it’s share of tragedies during this time too. In 1854 a huge explosion ruined many of Gateshead’s ancient buildings on the waterfront.

People from Gateshead and the surrounding areas usually call themselves ‘Geordies’ and are very proud of their city and of the people in it. ‘Geordies’ have a reputation as being very friendly and the city of Newcastle has been voted most friendly city in Britain many times in the past. An interesting fact about the people of Gateshead is that in the 19th century one of it’s residents, Mr Joseph Swann, invented the precursor to the modern light bulb.

Over the last ten years a lot of money and effort has gone into the redevelopment of the quayside which is now a bustling center of culture and activity. It boasts award winning bridges, 7 of which connect Newcastle and Gateshead over the river Tyne and are quite spectacular. It is also home to restaurants, nightclubs and great shops as well as other areas of cultural interest.

Two places that are an unmissable experience when visiting Gateshead are the metro center, the biggest shopping center in Europe and St James park. St James park is the home ground of the international football team, Newcastle United, which has fans all over the world and they are called ‘The Magpies’ by locals.