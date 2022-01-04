KIERAN TRIPPIER SAYS GOODBYE – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!



Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United looks done after he has a moment with the Atlético Madrid fans #newcastle #nufc #transfers

40 comentarios en “KIERAN TRIPPIER SAYS GOODBYE – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!

  4. Alex Gover

    So stupid to be leaving Athletico Madrid for Championship football with Newcastle, but I really hope Newcastle do stay up this season and go on strength to strength.

  8. stuart

    if i was in charge of nufc with all that money the top 5 on my list bids would have gone out the min the window opened

  9. Rammie

    20m+ for a 31 year old sign him put him on £200,000 a week then let’s all watch the toon GO DOWN 😂😂🤞🏻🤞🏻 Newcastle a massive club ARE THEY FUCK 🤣🤣🤣

  10. David Howard

    I will await until I see him either signing his contract or is in the middle of the St James Park, whilst the signs are look promising, not taken any notice of the press chatter..

  13. OUR NUFC

    This is a big January for NUFC hopefully we can buy some quality players and survive with the players that are linked with the club I’m confident we can survive

  17. Chuck Cape

    Atletico here…..Makes sense for us to sell. He walks for free this summer, so Atleti gets something for him. For Newcastle, he is a good player, delivers a good cross, knows EPL and since he's an Englishman, no visa issues. They are also getting a better defender (thanks to Simeone) than the guy who left Spurs. He did a good job while he was here…..I would love to see Newcastle get back to the successful club they used be.

  32. what_im_eatin_uk

    Love your videos mate and even more your quotes. "It's like picking candy from a basket" love it keep up the good work and awesome quotes 🙂

  33. THE NEW MONKEY TAPES & TUNEZ

    This means nothing just like the black & white heart In that picture he put on means nothing

  37. 13guns

    These heart attacks are a serous issue people are ignoring. Watched football for over 30 years and I've next to never seen it before. 9/10 of fifa 2023 retirements are heart problems. I think it's time the question was raised and not ignored. One ex footballer was cut off for asking the question. Do you think the vax could be causing it, he was talking directly about footballers. If we look at our 2019 life with no vax. This wasn't an issue, 2022 and life really hasn't changed since 2019 in our daily everything apart from that jab.

  38. Philip Murray

    It's a bit Random but Scott Twine would be a good buy as living in Lincoln and loving them and Newcastle I feel with his age of 22 is ideal for Howe to mould to even better quality a plus if we do go down he wouldn't leave us.

Los comentarios están cerrados.