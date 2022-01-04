The best of the action from Newcastle United’s exciting 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St. James’ Park.
This point is absolutely crucial for the title fight!Keep pushing,you are not out of the title fight yet!Let's get a 5th premier league title this season!
Gk sabar
That save at the end. Unbeleiveable jeff
Buy egy maulana vikri from Indonesia
Guilty with a capital G
I like how this channel opted to go for this commentator over the video instead
Newcastle United played well on this day
Hi 👋🏻💕💕💕💕💕💕😙😜
I’m a United fan and let me say for a team fighting relegation, they easily had us on the ropes for the first 60 minuets. Huge respect to Newcastle 🤜
Degea is so underrated hes been carrying manutd since ages
Allan saint maximini is a brilliant player but few knows him
I'm not even a Newcastle fan but he's the reason why i have started following Newcastle.
Stubborn Man United denies Newcastle United a win
I loved the way they played Awesome game
This is what happens when a team is coached properly.
Не то что мы ожидали от МЮ
4-2-2-2 is a shit formation
1:44 David De Gea, Unbelievable.
Manchester United really really bad
Hopefully new dawn for Newcastle. The brilliant fans deserve it.
As you celebrate this Xmas remember Jesus is the reason for the season. He came to save people from their sins. Surrender your life to Christ
I really must comment here
Good play from Newcastle United
You were really "united" against a team that call themselves "United"
Gotta keep this intensity if you're gonna avoid relegation.
Good play from Maximim
Miguel Almirón 😨
I hope to see joe linton get a shot at the Brazil squad for the World Cup! Definitely deserves it more than Fred. Him and Fabinho would be a unit!
Newcastle should have won this game, Man Utd getting a draw is what makes these teams get top 4 and what makes Newcastle relegated
This is the st maximin i know😌
Скиньте на киви
Why are Newcastle so happy about a draw? It's just Manchester United
Good game for Newcastle United, if they play every game like that we can save ourselves. Come on Magpies ❤❤
Joelinton is so good.
Unlucky Newcastle
newcastle had many shots and chances and deserved to win that game.
I was vear
See you in the championship 😂😂😂😂
MU bisa apa Tanpa De gea
Newcastle created many beautiful moves to score but could not convert them into goal. The Manchester goalkeeper did a wonderful job and made many difficult saves.
What a fantastic effort from everyone, including the subs. The best I have seen the toon play in a long time. Best wishes to Alain and Callum, I hope they recover soon.
De gea was great again. Manchester defense awful as always
very nice we win in this game omg
Newcastle 🔥🔥💪💪
I am a Manchester United fan, I donno how we survived this game. A draw actually feels like a win. Well played Newcastle United.
Well done Newcastle!!!
How did United get a point from this game
The victory was well-deserved by Newcastle.
Beautiful Mags, we deserved a win there.
I told my poor mancunian friends:
– Ronaldo will make ya suffer big time. Don't quite agree?! Ask the Old blakenwhite Lady…
P.S. The little wolfie got scared by the Red "Finehair" Squad and went to Lion King to cancel the fight.
– We have some Covid here, please, Papa, heeelp!
– Alright, alright, alright – said the Lion King in a slow and distinctive manner.
Shelvey is a very good player.
Up the mighty Clarets!!