47 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 1 | Premier League Highlights

  1. thomas

    This point is absolutely crucial for the title fight!Keep pushing,you are not out of the title fight yet!Let's get a 5th premier league title this season!

  9. Fatal Aspect

    I’m a United fan and let me say for a team fighting relegation, they easily had us on the ropes for the first 60 minuets. Huge respect to Newcastle 🤜

  11. Canisius Chisenga

    Allan saint maximini is a brilliant player but few knows him

    I'm not even a Newcastle fan but he's the reason why i have started following Newcastle.

  20. EKENE OKOLI

    As you celebrate this Xmas remember Jesus is the reason for the season. He came to save people from their sins. Surrender your life to Christ

  21. Jesutobi Akinrinwoye

    I really must comment here

    Good play from Newcastle United
    You were really "united" against a team that call themselves "United"

    Gotta keep this intensity if you're gonna avoid relegation.

    Good play from Maximim

  23. callum j m

    I hope to see joe linton get a shot at the Brazil squad for the World Cup! Definitely deserves it more than Fred. Him and Fabinho would be a unit!

  24. light case

    Newcastle should have won this game, Man Utd getting a draw is what makes these teams get top 4 and what makes Newcastle relegated

  28. CHRISTIAN 10

    Good game for Newcastle United, if they play every game like that we can save ourselves. Come on Magpies ❤❤

  35. Pushpender Gusain

    Newcastle created many beautiful moves to score but could not convert them into goal. The Manchester goalkeeper did a wonderful job and made many difficult saves.

  36. David Caush

    What a fantastic effort from everyone, including the subs. The best I have seen the toon play in a long time. Best wishes to Alain and Callum, I hope they recover soon.

  40. Farai Trevor Mangoro

    I am a Manchester United fan, I donno how we survived this game. A draw actually feels like a win. Well played Newcastle United.

  45. Sandro

    I told my poor mancunian friends:
    – Ronaldo will make ya suffer big time. Don't quite agree?! Ask the Old blakenwhite Lady…

    P.S. The little wolfie got scared by the Red "Finehair" Squad and went to Lion King to cancel the fight.
    – We have some Covid here, please, Papa, heeelp!
    – Alright, alright, alright – said the Lion King in a slow and distinctive manner.

