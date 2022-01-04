The Facts About Chelsea FC

I love my club, i just want to put on my TV and see my favourite colour- blue and my favourite team – Chelsea.

o Chelsea has sustained the fifth highest average all-time attendance in English football and regularly attract over 40,000 fans to Stamford Bridge.

o Chelsea holds the record for the highest ever points total for a league season (95), the fewest goals conceded during a league season (15), the highest number of Premier League victories in a season (29), the highest number of clean sheets overall in a Premier League season (25) (all set during the 2004-05 season), and the most consecutive clean sheets from the start of a league season (6).

o Chelsea hold the record for the longest streak of unbeaten matches at home in the English top-flight, which lasted 86 matches from 20 March 2004 to 26 October 2008

o On 19 May 2007, Chelsea became the first team to win the FA Cup at the new Wembley Stadium, having also been the last to win it at the old Wembley

o On 26 December 1999, Chelsea became the first British side to field an entirely foreign starting line-up (no British or Irish players) in a Premier League match against Southampton

o Chelsea were the first English side to travel by aeroplane to a domestic away match, when they visited Newcastle United on 19 April 1957

o Chelsea Football Club is owned Russian billionaire- Roman Abramovich

o Chelsea FC’s chairman is Bruce Buck from the United States of America

o Chelsea FC manager is Carlo Ancelotti From Italy

o Chelsea FC home is the 42, 055 capacity Stamford Bridge

o Chelsea FC is also nicknamed «The Blues»