TUCHEL STANDS FIRM, NEWCASTLE 1ST SIGNING | #PaperTalk

TUCHEL SEES RED
ARSENAL FANS BANNED
MANCHESTER UNITED MAKE JANUARY MOVE
NEWCASTLE LAND FIRST SIGNING
TRANSFER NEWS AND UPDATES
AND A WHOLE BUNCH MORE!
Nobody is forcing them!. The blame goes to capitalism and fraud
Arsenal should offer 80 million cash for a 5 year contract w mbappe
The Mane thing is another one of those questions of "un-natural body position" because ultimately if you're jumping for a moving ball, that is the position you are going to be jumping in and you're not paying attention to who is coming in behind you as you're trying to get the ball. At the same time though players can be seriously hurt if they fracture their eye sockets etc from it, similar to Rudiger/De Bruyne incident in the CL final. It's a question of contact in the game because if thats going to be disallowed then we're basically saying the ball has to stay on the ground the entire match or you can't jump atall, feet only ball…
The more interesting question for me is: Do refs have an underlying rule or mentality not to give red cards within certain periods of the match (like kick offs) just to try and preserve the game more than give the correct decisions?
love to you and your fam, hugh. happy new year. enjoying the daily dose. noticed your abdication on surname pronunciation, you are normally so diligent. in french wouldn't Kante be Kahnt and isn't that different from the italian Conte or Cohn-teh. 🙂 sorry I couldn't resist.
Arsenal should get Patrick Schick
FRAUDFATHER doesn’t it make you so happy to see how piss-poor Man United are? WHERE ARE THEY IN YOUR WHATSAPP GROUP ITS QUIET
Arsenal should sell auba to newcastle to maximise his depleting re-sale value. Oil rich clubs tend waste tonnes of money in the first couple of windows.
Can see lukaku going to Newcastle and a team getting built around him
Azpilicueta wasn't trying to get the ball he was trying to get Mane sent off. There's a video of Tuchel diving on the touchline… seriously. A manager who dives can f*cking do one, he's an embarrassment and his team plays scummy football. Chelsea are full of professional divers and they are a big part of the reason football and refereeing is such a mess.
Those City players fully deserved to have things thrown at them. The way Rodri celebrated was hugely disrespectful and intentionally stoking the fire as the game was clearly fixed. Almost a shame Rodri didn't get a scar like his mate Cancelo.
Lukaku to Tottenham 🤣🤣🤣, when he was saying in his interview bout wanting to go to real, barca or bayern.
Ps yeah I agree Trippier is a good move, shows a thought process I can get behind 🙂
Vlahovic has apparently already said he isn't interested in joining Arsenal.
Hugh, the forced labor being used in Qatar has been public knowledge for years now. Imo all sports media is guilty or at least complicit for not highlighting the suffering of the unfortunate souls being used for profit by Qatari royals/FIFA
Mane elbows anyone he doesn't fancy and no one can do anything about it. VAR and the on field referees can be biased against arsenal at will and there's nothing anyone can do about it. Shame shame
25:02 That's why there is talk of inserting the so-called "relegation clause" into contracts in case NUFC go down. Otherwise we will need to rely on short-term loans.
Respects to Laam. Boycotting Qatar Work Cup.
fuck kinder bueno lukaku
In 5 years everton have spent 500m between 6 managers on 50+ players and are arguably in a worse place than before the money…. True Banter fc…
Those toilet rolls came from those who panic bought them in 2020
I'd love Newcastle to buy Adama Traore because it would be hilarious to see another speed merchant on the opposite wing to Saint Maximin, absolutely terrifying for defenders.
what happens with trippier if newcastle go down? is there some clause in that contract?!?!?
Did it to Tierney last season and Tomiyasu this season, Mane is untouchable.
I guess the coins thrown at Ramsdale during Leeds match doesn't count . Rambo picked up 17 pounds worth of coins for the kitman. Weird how the media needed at negative story to cover up the actual controversy during the match.
New year new me so i am finally going to ask. What's a thomson?
imo I hate the objects being thrown – its a trashy look
Respect peoples sport choices but I for one am not interested in cricket for record Hugh
I am Arsenal but that was not red at all. Come on. Even the women football will not give it red. If we can't even levitate our shoulders and arms during jumping then, don't play football. It is our nature we have to raise our hands to jump higher. Ask the long jumper and high jumper athletes to jump without raise their hand. What it looks like?
Tom made a great point of the bias against arsenal, meanwhile Leeds fans threw over 17 quid at Ramsdale and there’s no investigation.
About Lukaku The coach should be the one with the power not the players , if you give Players power they will ruin the club like what is happening to Benfica