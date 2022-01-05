Lingard? Trippier? Isak? Who will Newcastle United sign in January? | BBC Sport



BBC Sport speaks to Newcastle fans and journalists to find out what the club’s new owners plan to do in the January transfer window, and which players manager Eddie Howe needs to help the team avoid relegation.

23 comentarios en "Lingard? Trippier? Isak? Who will Newcastle United sign in January? | BBC Sport

  3. Dalmar Somali

    Sell or release clarke,krafth,gayle,manquilo,Fernandez. Newcastle need two c.defenders,2 fullbacks(left and right), defensive mid,winger and two strikers- one hungry youngster and fully established striker. No more relegation worries.

  6. spodge123

    Sounds to me like they need midfield and defence improving as the priority. Maybe the strikers they have will have a better time of it if the team is hard to beat. You can't embark on a project when you're in a relegation battle, its survival only.

  7. RCS195

    Newcastle are going to pay top top dollar for average players. Could see them paying £80 million for someone like Lingard 🤣

  8. Bradley Roberts

    There won't be as many signings as some people think. January is notorious for big players not wanting to move clubs. If they do sign players it will be big money for mediocre players probably from the Championship. I can't honestly see any big signings. Not only that these new owners at Newcastle could possibly be greedy and may want to make money rather than spend it. Proof will be in the pudding

  14. Ryan McBeth

    Jesse Lingard isn’t any better than what we’ve got. His Premier league record is awful, I’d much rather look elsewhere.

  15. RafaMan91

    Tripper be great signing improve defence great delivery fit the style Howes try to implement same with Digne he be good signing. Tarkoski or coady are must have both solid centre backs miles better than what we got. Unsure of striker we need one but no ones jumping out to me. Holding midfielder is needed bosuma of Brighton I rate very highly. I'd like Ramsey and lingard but can't say I'd break the bank or be really bothered if they turn us down and some players like dembele and Deli Ali I'd just avoid. I think if we get defence sorted with a new striker I think Newcastle will be OK not going be easy though.

  18. Jan Lievens

    Iff i was toon manager i would get Cucurella from Brighton as a left back TOP player and has a work permit.

  20. Mark Illingworth

    You can mention all the names under the sun doesn’t mean jack shit cos most of them won’t want to come here

