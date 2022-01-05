Lingard? Trippier? Isak? Who will Newcastle United sign in January? | BBC Sport

BBC Sport speaks to Newcastle fans and journalists to find out what the club’s new owners plan to do in the January transfer window, and which players manager Eddie Howe needs to help the team avoid relegation.
These Newcastle fans are deluded
Newcastle please sign Harry Maguire
Sell or release clarke,krafth,gayle,manquilo,Fernandez. Newcastle need two c.defenders,2 fullbacks(left and right), defensive mid,winger and two strikers- one hungry youngster and fully established striker. No more relegation worries.
Sick of hearing the word…..Desperate….
They should look to get Henderson, Coady, Trippier, Barkley, Lingard, Marega
Sounds to me like they need midfield and defence improving as the priority. Maybe the strikers they have will have a better time of it if the team is hard to beat. You can't embark on a project when you're in a relegation battle, its survival only.
Newcastle are going to pay top top dollar for average players. Could see them paying £80 million for someone like Lingard 🤣
There won't be as many signings as some people think. January is notorious for big players not wanting to move clubs. If they do sign players it will be big money for mediocre players probably from the Championship. I can't honestly see any big signings. Not only that these new owners at Newcastle could possibly be greedy and may want to make money rather than spend it. Proof will be in the pudding
That was a helpful article from someone who is nothing like a football expert.
Dele alli,ndombele,lingard,trippier,
With lampard as the manager
Loan signings with an agreement to buy if they stay up is the way to go for this transfer window
I am not sure if I will start before Mr. Ciaran Clark.
When do they land in st james park stadium? Do not wait till end of january window.🤔
Jesse Lingard isn’t any better than what we’ve got. His Premier league record is awful, I’d much rather look elsewhere.
Tripper be great signing improve defence great delivery fit the style Howes try to implement same with Digne he be good signing. Tarkoski or coady are must have both solid centre backs miles better than what we got. Unsure of striker we need one but no ones jumping out to me. Holding midfielder is needed bosuma of Brighton I rate very highly. I'd like Ramsey and lingard but can't say I'd break the bank or be really bothered if they turn us down and some players like dembele and Deli Ali I'd just avoid. I think if we get defence sorted with a new striker I think Newcastle will be OK not going be easy though.
Oi oi Roobenstein in there !!
If we don’t snap lamptey up off Brighton we’re missing a trick
Iff i was toon manager i would get Cucurella from Brighton as a left back TOP player and has a work permit.
Good watch, the mbappe part spoilt it though, no point in mentioning him to be honest.
You can mention all the names under the sun doesn’t mean jack shit cos most of them won’t want to come here
Tony Blair the war criminal broker the Newcastle deal .
We might as well let Lingard go. Nobody here seems to have a clue how to play him.
There in the relegation zone lol