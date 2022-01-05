Newcastle City – A Place Where There’s Much to Do

Originally a large industrial city, Newcastle is now a booming, modern city with financial areas, shopping districts and a large nod towards tourism, which has seen several Newcastle hotels and accommodation being built in recent years.

Renowned for its educational facilities, Newcastle University is firmly established as a School of Medicine and Surgery and has been for over 150 years, winning the coveted award of ‘University of the Year’ in the past decade

Similar to the London Underground system, Newcastle has its own famous Metro system. Serving 37 million passengers each year, the Metro is a local transport link, opened in 1980. Covering a vast area, it provides a service in the City Centre to as far out as Newcastle Airport and along into neighbouring Sunderland. The main difference between the Newcastle Metro and any other similar system in the UK? It’s the first to be able to provide mobile reception when underground and through tunnels.

Whilst using the Metro when in Newcastle is a popular choice, getting to Newcastle can be just as easy. Road and rail provide direct links from all over the Country, whilst Newcastle International Airport provides access to and from over 90 destinations worldwide.

When in Newcastle, the things to do are endless. The first port of call for most is Newcastle’s famous shopping areas. Three major shopping districts exist, with the largest being Eldon Square. Incorporating many high street names, Eldon Square is home to often large variations of these stores. Fenwick department store is housed here, as is a large John Lewis and one of the largest and most profitable Marks and Spencer’s outside of the capital London. Getting to Eldon Square, you have to walk down Newcastle’s main shopping street, Northumberland Street. The high street names here are endless and there really is something for everyone. Fashion, food and music dominate the area, making it a popular area for all.

Newcastle’s nightlife doesn’t often require much explanation. The City is renowned for being fun and vibrant, with its many bars and restaurants often packed out every weekend, with both visitors and those who live in the City. The nightlife in Newcastle provides something for everyone, whether it’s the perfect place for a Stag or Hen party or a quiet, romantic meal. Catering for everyone’s tastes, Newcastle has every type of restaurant from Indian to Moroccan and even has its own Chinese Village, providing a selection of Chinese delights.

Whilst visiting Newcastle, it’s often recommended that if possible, you should attend a football match for the local team, Newcastle United at their stadium St James’ Park. Newcastle’s population has a famous sport following, with a local, friendly derby with Sunderland. If football is not a priority on your sporting calendar, Newcastle also has popular ice hockey, basketball and rugby union teams.

There is so much to do in Newcastle, the only way to see it all is to visit and take in everything for yourself. Stay in fantastic hotel, shop ‘till you drop and have a fantastic night out.