DIEGO CARLOS “£28 MILLION BID” – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!

Newcastle United have offered Sevilla £28 million pounds to sign Diego Carlos #nufc #newcastle #transfers
Super Adam let’s hope that goes through pal , and great news on the Women foota we deserve a better womens team 👍
Cheers Adam, good job!
Confident in the transfer window? They've bought TWO players and one of those is also from a relegation threatened club. Every other player has told them to fuck off. The club is shit, the club is a joke, full of shit players, and I'm a Newcastle supporter (For the time being but that's quickly changing). The take over has not made one bit of difference. The club is still shit, is still going to get relegated, is still a laughing stock. Time for people to leave the fantasy land that they're living in and face reality.
Well done Adam! Much love from Toon Army Malaysia 🇲🇾
adam have you tried to apply for a media position at Newcastle. i think you would do a great job and if you need an agent i can negotiate your salary 🙂
Go on lad, Have a sub. You earned it
NOTHING stopping newc shooting up the womens leagues, with a minimal bit of investment…..
People mugging Adam off for pursuing YouTube as his full time job … Well, he’s smashing it ! 🙂 keep it up mate
Thank you Adam. Always look for your vlogs when anything is happening at NUFC. They are the BEST out there.
Nice transfer updates. Keep it up 👍🏾
Your smashing subscribers mate good on you 💯
The woman's team development is a big statement. It needs huge investment as does the men's game. We need to be competing on all levels. Keep up the great work.
Get woman's footy playing before the men's toon game.
It's good to watch.
It's bums on seats and plenty of pie sales.
Woman's footy is top draw these days!! 👍
Stand in front of the road next time bro…get an interview with him 😆
The summer transfer window is going to be brilliant I think
I agree Adam. Your doing a great job. 👍
He's a beast Carlos 💪 mint if we get him in as for the women it's about time another key structure in place to take our huge club forward
They ain’t gonna accept 28m for their best CB and 2nd in the league, these new owners need to stop messing around
We're never signing him for £28M, they'll want at least £40M +
Pay whatever it takes
10-0 HOWAY THE LASSES! ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
correction " i have never for one moment checked" i meant, i have never ever checked other youtubes before like yours these days!
This Dude at 28 years old is fast strong and fast on the ball and has very good passing.If we sign him then you should be excited .
Great Job Adam, i am in Canada and i have never for one moment checked your breaking news from 6am right up to 10pm every day…I have supported this club for over 40 years now, but boy oh boy, i dont even watch our games anymore…my heart keeps pounding and pounding…hopefully we get great signing this month so that i can get back to watching games with less pressure!
They've rejected the bid
This is mental isn’t it 🤣 up the mags
A footballer called Diego Carlos is destined to be amazing
Rejected ffs
Well done mate!!
Great sign if it goes through and it's all go go go this January window. Great video thanks for the updates 👍 it's just been rejected the offer.
Carlos would be a hell of a signing hope we get him but your right we need more
Well done mate. Doing a cracking job.
If a bid has gone in why is it not being announced on sky sports?