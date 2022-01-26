DIEGO CARLOS “£28 MILLION BID” – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!



Newcastle United have offered Sevilla £28 million pounds to sign Diego Carlos #nufc #newcastle #transfers

33 comentarios en “DIEGO CARLOS “£28 MILLION BID” – NEWCASTLE UNITED TRANSFER NEWS !!!!!

  1. Mick Flaherty

    Super Adam let’s hope that goes through pal , and great news on the Women foota we deserve a better womens team 👍

  3. Matthew Jones

    Confident in the transfer window? They've bought TWO players and one of those is also from a relegation threatened club. Every other player has told them to fuck off. The club is shit, the club is a joke, full of shit players, and I'm a Newcastle supporter (For the time being but that's quickly changing). The take over has not made one bit of difference. The club is still shit, is still going to get relegated, is still a laughing stock. Time for people to leave the fantasy land that they're living in and face reality.

  5. Daniel C

    adam have you tried to apply for a media position at Newcastle. i think you would do a great job and if you need an agent i can negotiate your salary 🙂

  8. Dave Clark

    People mugging Adam off for pursuing YouTube as his full time job … Well, he’s smashing it ! 🙂 keep it up mate

  12. Jason Brown

    The woman's team development is a big statement. It needs huge investment as does the men's game. We need to be competing on all levels. Keep up the great work.

  13. bongEyed Bill

    Get woman's footy playing before the men's toon game.
    It's good to watch.
    It's bums on seats and plenty of pie sales.
    Woman's footy is top draw these days!! 👍

  17. Ian Gaskill

    He's a beast Carlos 💪 mint if we get him in as for the women it's about time another key structure in place to take our huge club forward

  18. Andy Gibson

    They ain’t gonna accept 28m for their best CB and 2nd in the league, these new owners need to stop messing around

  22. Paul De Souza

    correction " i have never for one moment checked" i meant, i have never ever checked other youtubes before like yours these days!

  23. Adnan Ali

    This Dude at 28 years old is fast strong and fast on the ball and has very good passing.If we sign him then you should be excited .

  24. Paul De Souza

    Great Job Adam, i am in Canada and i have never for one moment checked your breaking news from 6am right up to 10pm every day…I have supported this club for over 40 years now, but boy oh boy, i dont even watch our games anymore…my heart keeps pounding and pounding…hopefully we get great signing this month so that i can get back to watching games with less pressure!

  30. James Hines

    Great sign if it goes through and it's all go go go this January window. Great video thanks for the updates 👍 it's just been rejected the offer.

