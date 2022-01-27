THE LAST WORD | NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-1 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

Download OneFootball for FREE:
It was the latest chapter in a miserable season for Newcastle, whose billionaire owners watched on as their team were embarrassed by a team 16th in League One. It also proved a miserable Newcastle debut for Kieran Trippier, the defender signed from Atletico Madrid on Friday, a transfer that was supposed to signal the start of a transformation of the playing squad on Tyneside. But instead, the home side fell to a defeat which means they remain with only one win to their name in all competitions this season.
The game’s decisive moment – and one which will live long in FA Cup folklore – came when home goalkeeper Martin Dubravka appeared to have smothered the danger as the visitors threatened his goal, but was then robbed of the ball.
Luckily money are everything in football.
As harsh as it sounds seems like Kieran trippier will be our only signed player and behind close doors the board is preparing for championship …hate to say it but can't see any more players coming in unless we pay through the roof …. feeling very low with development of transfers …..😓
It seems to me that Eddie Howe put his strongest possible side forward – knowing the Chairman of the club was in the stands to 'Put on a show!'. Well, the reality of it all was there to see and can we honestly see apart from Trippier, Shelvey and SuperJoe – none of the rest should be in the side.
It appears to me like many of those players out there know that the boot is being shined at the moment for their pending exit / exodus and have simply downed tools.
Again, 'One touch too many' ASM was evident – only by luck do we ever see any final product. A completely over-rated player, and there's a reason why no one has approached NUFC for him with a bid. Quite simply: he's been marginally better than most of the others on the pitch in most games.
We better have a bloody good second half of the season.
We were better under Mike Ashley.
Absolutely embarrassing
Massive disrespect to Cambridge Utd and the whole of league 1 spouted by these two.
Premier league fans are in their own little bubble thinking their the bollocks and everyone else is shit which is just not true
We deserve to go down after that performance
Scum bag fans….. alll wanted Bruce out shocking how many points have you got since he gone??? And u played some teams wankers
This match was a shame.
I think th only thing th toon can do is go down and start again coz there fuckin shit and embarrassing we Don't need 3 or 4 new players we need a new team apart from Wilson but he's always injured. I don't know what to say I've got Newcastle tattooed on my body nd magpies aswell I'm just glad I can cover them up with long sleeves nd joggers . Top nd bottom I'm pissed rite off nd just pray t God he can help us get back to the team wen we had shearer. Please god help nufc out coz I'm depressed and just want t get this jinx off th toon . Getting beat off league 1 fuckin disgraceful
We aren't winning any games until we get in two goalscorers
Biggest chance in the 1st half for us was that dreadful miss from Longstaff that header my gran could put away
Atleast you be the richest club in the championship next season 😂😂
and what a crowd both Newcastle and away fans from Cambridge for an FA cup game ,,, put most other clubs to shame
I have to say as a Brighton fan , you two guys are the most humble and informative youtube channel from your club … you call it as you see it and comment very well …. Cambridge yep they won and you were gracious … Newcastle were the better side on the day but just couldnt score ….. just keep your hands off bissuma and Lampty please 🙂 …. keep up the good work and I enjoy watching you …. I really hope you stay up , the ones that do come up from the championship i doubt will stay up … Newcastle with another 30 games would be no problem staying up but i just think you are running out of games to win , if you do which i hope you guys do you will be stayers for sure and probably kick onward and upward after that ….
If you pay to watch Newcastle, your funding terrorists and child molesters
Do a program collection
The result was totally expected.
Newcastle are by far the worst team in the Premier league and tbh would struggle in league one never mind the championship, where they will be playing next season inevitably.
I just can’t believe you lot think Eddie Howe is the manager flopped at the dingles, fukd. It at bournemouth, and his displays for u lot are awful. But yet you was hanging stevie Bruce and abusing him like some trash. You lot should be ashamed of yourselves. Awful team awful supporters.